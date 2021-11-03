CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Iran says it thwarted U.S. attempt to seize Gulf oil cargo

By Arsalan Shahla, Patrick Sykes Bloomberg
Union Leader
 7 days ago

Iran said its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman last month as part of an operation to foil a U.S. attempt to take control of a shipment of Iranian crude. State television said U.S. naval forces were escorting a vessel named Sothys...

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US slaps sanctions on Cambodians over naval base

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on two Cambodian officials over a US-funded naval base that is increasingly being renovated for use by China, alleging corruption. The Treasury Department said it was freezing any US assets and criminalizing transactions with senior defense ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over the Ream Naval Base. The two and other Cambodian officials allegedly conspired to inflate costs at the base on the Gulf of Thailand and take the proceeds, the Treasury Department said. "The United States will not stand by while corrupt officials personally benefit at the expense of the Cambodian people," Andrea Gacki, who is in charge of sanctions at the Treasury Department, said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Iran shuts down newspaper just days after it published front page article linking supreme leader to poverty

Iranian authorities banned a daily newspaper on Monday after it published a front-page graphic that allegedly showed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s hand drawing the poverty line in the Islamic Republic.On Saturday, daily newspaper Kelid published a front-page article titled “Millions of Iranians living under poverty line” on the country’s economic crisis, reported Associated Press (AP).Iran’s economy has been in troubled waters since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The crisis deepened when former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. The resultant sanctions hurt the country’s ailing economy, which is now...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Reuters

Iran says it warned off U.S. drones near its Gulf drills

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Iran's military warned off U.S. drones trying to approach Iranian war games near the mouth of the Gulf, state broadcaster IRIB said on Tuesday. The annual exercises concluded on Tuesday, a few weeks before resumption of talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.
MILITARY
NWI.com

Satellite and radio signals suggest Vietnamese oil tanker earlier seized by Iran has been freed; vessel in Gulf of Oman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Satellite and radio signals suggest Vietnamese oil tanker earlier seized by Iran has been freed; vessel in Gulf of Oman. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations — Watch Now:...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Oil#Gulf Of Oman#Persian Gulf#Oil Company#Iranian#Sothys#Irgc#The Associated Press#Vietnamese#Ap#Fgas Petrol Co Ltd#The U S Navy#Fifth Fleet#The European Union
Union Leader

U.S. says worried about increase in attacks by ISIS-K in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- The United States is worried about an uptick in attacks by Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan and remains deeply concerned about al Qaeda's ongoing presence there, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West said on Monday. West spoke to reporters by telephone from Brussels, where he briefed NATO...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Vietnam
foreigndesknews.com

Vietnam Seeks Information From Iran About Seized Oil Tanker

Vietnam was seeking more information Thursday about a Vietnamese oil tanker that was seized at gunpoint last month by Iranian soldiers in the Gulf of Oman, while vowing to ensure the safety and humane treatment of the ship’s crew members. Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard troops on Oct. 24 took...
WORLD
houstonianonline.com

Iran accuses US of trying to seize oil tanker

Iran has accused the United States of trying to seize an Iranian oil tanker. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say soldiers have thwarted a US naval attempt in the Gulf of Oman. The incident is said to have taken place south of the port city of Sabah; Iran did not say when.
ECONOMY
CBS News

U.S. denies Iran's claim that American Navy attempted to "steal" a tanker full of oil

Iran's state-run media claimed on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic's military had thwarted an attempt by a U.S. vessel to "steal" a tanker full of Iranian oil as it traversed the Gulf of Oman. The claim, which made no specific reference to timing, was the latest sign of mounting tension between the two countries as the prospects of a new agreement on Iran's nuclear program fade.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy