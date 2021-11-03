CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

DOD Says China Will Have 1,000 Nuclear Warheads By 2030

Aviation Week
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s nuclear stockpile will grow to 1,000 warheads by 2030, a near-quintupling of the current inventory amidst an intense push to expand a currently limited strategic arsenal within...

aviationweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Warheads#Dod#The Defense Department#Awin
hngn.com

China Constructs a Dummy of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier and Destroyer, Reportedly a Preparation for Possible Naval Clash

Chinese military personnel built models of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US vessels, probably for target practice. In a recently published article in MSN News, according to the USNI, a private, non-profit, professional military association, satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a "Ford-class" aircraft carrier currently being built for the US Navy, as well as the shapes of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers at a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
MILITARY
hngn.com

China To Match or Surpass the Global Military Power of United States; Pentagon Estimates the Communist Country Could Increase Its Nuclear Missile to 1,000 by 2030

According to a Pentagon estimate, China wants to double its nuclear stockpile by 2030, indicating a change in Chinese strategy with significant ramifications for the balance of military power. China Could Increase Its Nuclear Missile Count. In a recently published article in Newsweek, Beijing's development might be a bid to...
POLITICS
CNBC

China is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal, Pentagon says in new report

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon said Wednesday that China is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal and could have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030, part of Beijing's ambitious military buildup. The updated estimate marks a dramatic increase from the projection reported in last year's China Military Power report, which placed the tally...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
foreigndesknews.com

China Nuclear Arsenal Growing Faster Than Previously Thought, Pentagon Says

A Pentagon report warns that China’s rapidly growing nuclear arsenal is expanding at a much faster pace than estimated just a year ago, while a new Chinese military modernization goal could provide Beijing with “more credible military operations in Taiwan.”. The accelerating speed of China’s nuclear expansion may enable Beijing...
MILITARY
Financial Times

China plans to quadruple nuclear weapons stockpile, Pentagon says

China plans to quadruple its nuclear stockpile by 2030, according to a Pentagon assessment that points to a shift in Chinese policy with big implications for the balance of military power. The US defence department said China could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027 and would boost its stockpile...
POLITICS
The Free Press - TFP

Pentagon: China Drastically Outpaced Nuclear Weapon Projections

The speed at which China is developing its nuclear arsenal is much faster than U.S. officials predicted only a year ago, according to a Pentagon report released Wednesday. Within six years, the number of nuclear warheads under Chinese control could increase by 700 and potentially surpass 1,000 by 2030, the report said. A current number of Chinese weapons was not included in the report, but the Pentagon said the number was in the “low 200s” a year ago and was likely to double by the end of the decade.
MILITARY
AFP

US says China expanding nuclear arsenal faster than anticipated

China is expanding its nuclear arsenal much more quickly than anticipated, the United States has said, but Beijing on Thursday slammed the Pentagon report as overhyping the threat. The United States has declared China its principal security concern for the future, as Beijing works to build the People's Liberation Army into "world-class forces" by 2049, according to its official plan. The People's Republic of China (PRC) could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and could top 1,000 by 2030 -- an arsenal two-and-a-half times the size of what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago, according to the Pentagon report published Wednesday. Like the United States and Russia, the two leading nuclear powers, China is building a "nuclear triad," with capabilities to deliver nuclear weapons from land-based ballistic missiles, from missiles launched from the air, and from submarines, it said.
FOREIGN POLICY
Defense One

China Likely to Have ‘At Least’ 1,000 Nukes by 2030, Pentagon Estimates

A new report says China’s nuclear arsenal is likely to be far bigger than the Pentagon predicted last year—the latest sign of what Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley is calling “one of the largest shifts in global geostrategic power that the world has witnessed.”. Released Wednesday, this year’s edition...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy