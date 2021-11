In many ways, Brandon Bolden is one of the prototypical kinds of Patriots from the last two decades. After going undrafted, Bolden made the Patriots in 2012 and, like many rookie free agents, secured his spot by showing an ability to play special teams, but over the years Bolden has emerged as a football swiss army knife, one who is ready, willing and able to fill any need that might arise.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO