Louisiana Tech University will honor Elaine and Tim Petrus with the University’s highest honor, the Tower Medallion, at Fall Commencement ceremonies on Nov. 20. Alexandria natives and Fort Worth, Texas residents, the Petruses have long supported implementation of Louisiana Tech’s master plan and the greening of campus and are faithful contributors to the College of Engineering and Science. The couple most recently made a leadership gift championing the Noble Trees project, which restored the health of existing trees, removed trees that were near the end of life, and planted new trees to restore the campus core.

RUSTON, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO