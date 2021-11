One of the more exciting features of the new MacBook Pros is their ability to fast charge a whole 50 percent in thirty minutes according to Apple. While the 16-inch MacBook Pro gets a fancy 140W Gallium Nitride adapter to pull this off over MagSafe 3, the 14-inch laptops only get Apple’s old 96W brick. This brick is still using old silicon-based charging tech, which means it’s both massive and gets pretty hot under a full load. (True story: I once successfully applied a vinyl skin to a laptop using an Apple charging block as the heat source.) It also only has a single charging port, taking up far too much space in your bag if you have multiple gadgets you’d like to charge.

