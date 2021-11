DECATUR COUNTY – Decatur County residents, along with residents from many other counties in the southeast part of the state, are sharing their bounties with less fortunate children the world over. In 2020, nearly 12,000 shoeboxes were shipped to needy children abroad via Operation Christmas Child, and the the project continues and the this years’ pick-up date is fast approaching.

