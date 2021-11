The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing are not yet upon us, but Team USA and Team Canada are already facing off for style points. Hot off the heels of Team Canada's six-year Lululemon partnership announcement on Tuesday -- which also included the unveiling of the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic opening and closing ceremony uniforms -- Ralph Lauren has released what the American athletes will wear for their closing looks.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO