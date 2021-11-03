CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (11/3/21)

By Shelby Clark
 9 days ago

Wednesday's Pollen Outlook (11/3/21)

navarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL WEATHER WEDNESDAY 11-3-21

Local weather report for Wednesday, November 3. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 52° to a high of 75°. Sunrise is 7:03 AM and Sunset 6 PM . Sunny. There is a 0% chance of rain in the morning , 0% chance of rain in the afternoon and 5% chance of rain during the evening.
13abc.com

11/3: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cool today with highs in the upper 40s. Increasing clouds this afternoon with a brief sprinkle or flurry possible, mainly west of I-75 and north of the state line. Cold tonight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s, so more widespread frost is expected Thursday morning. Skies on Thursday will start off mainly sunny again with more clouds returning during the afternoon when a brief sprinkle or flurry will be possible along with highs in the upper 40s. Mostly sunny and completely dry for Friday with highs around 50. Sunny Saturday with highs in the low to mid-50s. Mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny again next Monday with highs in the low 60s.
natureworldnews.com

Many Weather Forecasters Predict Thanksgiving May be Kicked Off by a Snowstorm

Many forecasts model runs used by meteorologists to help in predicting show that Thanksgiving Week might start on a chilly note, with a snowfall forming in the northeast. However, because November is a month of major weather transition, with milder autumn circumstances giving way to colder winter conditions, one shouldn't place too much faith in forecast information this far out.
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Fall storm arrives Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN - As our team of FOX 17 Meteorologists have been advertising for days, a strong fall storm will be arriving in the Great Lakes on Thursday. Initially, it will bring wind, rain, and mild temperatures in the mid/upper 50s. Winds will likely be sustained on Thursday between 15 to 25 mph inland, and 20 to 30 mph at the immediate lakeshore from the south/west. They are expected to gust to 40 mph or better! See our wind graphic below. The image is valid for 6 A.M. Thursday. The larger, white numbers are sustained winds over two-minutes. The "G" number represents the gusts...although these tend to be underestimated by forecast models. The arrow represents the direction from which the wind comes. Map colors are tied to actual wind speeds. The warmer the tones (orange/red), the higher the wind speed.
WHIO Dayton

First flakes of the season possible this weekend

As we enter mid-November it’s not out of the question to see our first snowfall. In fact, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the average first day of measurable snow for Dayton is typically around November 23rd, but has been recorded as early as October 18th. [...
klin.com

NWS 2021-22 Winter Weather Outlook

The National Weather Service – Omaha released their 2021-2022 winter outlook. After combing over dozens of models and reviewing 30 years of weather patterns, the outlook for the season is a bit of a mixed bag. Meteorologist Brett Albright says, “The general trend in terms of what we are expecting...
WETM

Dry through most of Thursday, rain returns overnight into Friday

High pressure in place Wednesday evening and overnight. Patchy high clouds overhead through the overnight. Staying dry and cold with lows near freezing. Building cloud cover Thursday as high pressure moves out and our next weather-maker moves into the region. Staying dry for the afternoon. Southerly winds 10-20 mph helping afternoon temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. Frontal system moves in during the overnight, which will bring a soaking rain to the area. Isolated thunderstorms also possible. Expecting the heaviest rain to fall late overnight into the predawn hours Friday. Given recent dry days and the fact that this will be a fast moving rain, this should help limit our flash flooding concerns. Still, rises in water levels for small streams and creeks possible. Average rainfall amounts 0.50-1″. Overnight lows near 50 degrees. Showers may linger through sunrise, but dry air is quick to move in. Dry Friday afternoon and temperatures nearing 60 degrees. Variable clouds overnight. Lows into the 30s.
krcgtv.com

Tuesday Forecast (11-2-21)

TODAY: More sunshine is expected today compared to yesterday but temperatures will remain cool and near 50 degrees. TONIGHT: Some clouds are going to be back overnight tonight but temperatures will still fall to the low 30s. WEDNESDAY: We'll find partly cloudy sky throughout the day with temperatures near 50.
WTVF

Freeze warning tonight & tomorrow night (11-3-21)

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Areas of Frost |Low: 33| N 5-10 The coldest temperatures of the season are expected tonight & tomorrow night. Freeze Warnings are in effect tonight and tomorrow night as temperatures are expected to dip down to the freezing mark both nights. Thankfully sunshine returns by tomorrow afternoon which will help take some of the bite out of the air. Sunshine reigns for the next 7 days with a slow warming trend that takes us through the middle of next week.
