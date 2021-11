Fans of Dune can breathe a sigh of relief. While the announcement of greenlighting the Dune sequel to Dennis Villeneuve’s first part of the massive sci-fi film was expected. There had been a little nervousness among fans of the story that Legendary or Warner Bros. might not want to continue the story since reviews have been mixed all over the internet. Even our own crew here at LRM is very divided on how to rate the sci-fi film. Earlier this week Legendary pictures gave the great news that Dune Part Two will happen and even more important it will be a theatrical-only release.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO