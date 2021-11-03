CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Deputies investigating body that may have been found at Tomball construction site

By Roxie Bustamante
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

An investigation got underway Wednesday afternoon in the wake of reports of human remains that may have been found on a construction site in northwest Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to the 21200 block of FM 2920 in Tomball in reference to possible human remains.

The sheriff added the work site was formerly home to a facility belonging to Boys and Girls Country, a nonprofit benefiting children from families in crisis.

At the site, officials said a skull and teeth were among the remains found but did not disclose how long they had been there.

Other details into the reported remains were not immediately disclosed.

