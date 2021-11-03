CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 'staggering' numbers needed for metal production to meet coming EV demand

By Michael McCrae
kitco.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) - The 'staggering' numbers needed for metal production to meet coming EV demand. To meet anticipated battery material demand, Sean Thijsse at Pallinghurst Group has...

www.kitco.com

kitco.com

Investment Demand is up as Gold and Silver Inventories are close to record highs

CPM discusses strong investment demand for gold and silver continuing at present, along with the ready availability of bullion and coin supplies to meet that demand. It then goes into some background economics, looking at today’s producer price inflation index data, and explaining both some of the factors behind the supply chain disruptions and semiconductor supply delays that are restraining economic activity and apparently confusing and confounding some observers.
BUSINESS
dbusiness.com

ELMS in Troy Proceeds with Production Plans for Class 3 Commercial EV

Electric Last Miles Solutions Inc., a pioneer of electric and intelligent mobility solutions for commercial vehicle customers based in Troy, announced its intention to move ahead with plans to launch the Urban Utility vehicle after the ELMS board of directors approved production. The Urban Utility is a Class 3 commercial...
TROY, MI
kitco.com

Major gold miner Newcrest to acquire Pretium for $2.8 billion

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that under the transaction, Pretivm shareholders will receive consideration of C$18.50 per share, which represents...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

COLUMN-Premium iron ore's outperformance is a bearish signal: Russell

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters) By Clyde Russell LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Spot iron ore prices are now lower than the depths plumbed during the early part of the global coronavirus pandemic last year, and market dynamics are yet to signal any recovery in top importer China. An indicator of the state of the market has in the past been the differences between the various grades of the steel-making ingredient. In times of strong demand, the lower grade 58% iron ore tends to outperform both the benchmark 62% and the high-quality 65% grades. This is because steel mills in China, which buys almost 70% of global seaborne iron ore, try to produce as much steel as they can by running their plants at high levels of capacity utilisation. However, when steel demand weakens, as is currently the case, the mills tend to switch to using higher-grade iron ore in order to maximise the amount of steel produced from as small a quantity of raw inputs as possible. The current pressure to conserve power in China amid a shortage of domestic coal ahead of the northern winter, also means steel mills will try to produce as much steel as possible while conserving energy. This dynamic is reflected in the current spot prices, with 65% ore performing better than the lower quality material, notwithstanding that all three main grades have seen prices plummet since the record highs reached in May. High-grade 65% iron ore , as assessed by commodity price reporting agency Argus, ended at $111.35 a tonne on Monday, down 58.1% from its all-time high of $265.80 on May 12. The 62% grade was at $93.55 a tonne, down 60.3% from the peak of $235.55 on May 12, while 58% ore ended at $66.40, down 67.9% from its high of $207.10. Conversely, when iron ore prices started rallying from their coronavirus lows as China ramped up stimulus spending to boost the economy, it was the 58% grade that outperformed. It jumped 203.4% from its 2020 nadir of $68.25 a tonne to the peak in May this year, while the 62% grade chalked up a gain of 196% and 65% ore rose 181.3%. It would therefore be logical to assume that an indicator of when the worst has passed for spot iron ore prices will be when the lower grade once again performs better on a relative basis to 65% ore.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Nickel prices seen falling in 2022 due to surplus - Antaike

By Min Zhang and Mai Nguyen Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nickel prices in 2022 are seen falling from this year's multi-year highs, Chinese research house Antaike said on Tuesday, with the global market expected to swing into a surplus as production recovers from pandemic disruptions. The most-traded nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange surged to a record 161,510 yuan ($25,244) a tonne in October, when benchmark three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange hit $21,425 a tonne, its highest since 2014.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

METALS-Copper skids on worries over Chinese property crisis

(Updates prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices retreated on Tuesday on concerns that a deepening debt crisis in China's property sector will curb demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) slipped 0.9% to $9,556 a tonne by 1700 GMT, reversing direction after a...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Miners feel pinch of higher oil prices

Miners’ profits are being threatened by commodity price hikes “across the spectrum”, said Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) CEO Randy Smallwood. Smallwood spoke to Kitco on Friday. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

Lithium-metal “hybrid” battery promises lighter, longer-range EVs by 2025

Solid-state batteries have been hailed as the Holy Grail for electric vehicles. While that might be an overstatement, they do promise to boost range and slash charging times, bringing zero-emissions vehicles that much closer to parity with their fossil fuel competition. Yet solid-state batteries, which use a solid electrolyte as...
CARS
kitco.com

METALS-Copper up on robust China data and falling inventories

(Recasts, updates prices) By Pratima Desai LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday as strong export growth data from top consumer China, falling inventories and the passing of a $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill boosted sentiment, though gains were capped by concern over Chinese demand. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.2% at $9,637 a tonne at 1658 GMT. The price of copper, which is used in the power and construction industries, has traded in a narrow $300 range over the past week as the market awaits more definitive information about future demand prospects. "Industrial metals are still faced with headwinds amid signs of an easing energy crisis and demand destruction that added pressure on the economic outlook from the largest consumer (China) and elsewhere in the world," said ING analyst Wenyu Yao. "As a result, the outcomes from China's Politburo meeting this week will be closely scrutinised for clues on demand-side prospects for metals." EXPORTS: China's export growth beat forecasts, helped by booming global demand ahead of the winter holiday season, an easing power crunch and improvement in supply chains that have been badly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. COPPER: Stocks in LME-registered warehouses have more than halved since late August to 115,525 tonnes. Cancelled warrants - metal earmarked for delivery - at 62% suggests overall stocks are set to fall further. Concerns about copper availability on the LME market have created a premium for cash copper over the three-month contract . USA: President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed congressional passage of a long-delayed $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which supported sentiment in industrial metals markets. TECHNICALS: Copper has yet to break decisively below a congestion area between $9,450 and $9,490, which houses the 50-day moving average, the 100-day moving average and a Fibonacci retracement level. Further strong support comes in at $9,350, where the 200-day moving average currently sits. OTHER METALS: Aluminium rose 2.1% to $2,609 a tonne, zinc added 1.4% to $3,273, lead rose 0.2% to $2,357, tin was up 0.9% at $37,400 and nickel gained 1.1% to $19,640. (Reporting by Pratima Desai Editing by David Clarke and David Goodman )
ECONOMY
Business Insider

The construction industry needs a 'staggering' 2.2 million more workers to keep up with booming demand for houses amid the labor shortage

There's a boom in home sales, but historic shortages in labor and the supply of available homes. One industry group predicts the country needs 2.2 million more construction workers in the next three years. The group said labor shortages in the construction industry limit the supply of affordable or starter...
CONSTRUCTION
Forbes

Demand For Metals Charges Up Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

Capital is flowing to the companies that will harvest metals from old batteries and keep waste out of landfills. The immediate demand for lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery recycling in the U.S. is not eye-popping, but the road ahead has enticed investors to commit hundreds of millions of dollars this year to the space.
ENVIRONMENT
insideevs.com

Rivian Reports R1T Production And Delivery Numbers For October

Rivian reports that as of the end of October, it has produced and delivered respectively 180 and 156 Rivian R1T electric pickups. New data emerged by the way of the new IPO-related document. The first R1T rolled off the assembly line in Normal, Illinois on September 14, which means that...
BUSINESS
pocketnow.com

Apple reduces iPad production to meet iPhone 13 demand

According to a new report, Apple cut back on iPad production due to the global supply chain issues that affect most industries around the world. Apple is expected to reduce the production of iPads in favor of producing more iPhone 13 Series due to high demand, especially now as we inch closer to the holiday season.
CELL PHONES

