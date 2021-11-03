CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas QB Thompson Not Problem, But Is He The Answer?

By Cole Thompson
 6 days ago

Quarterbacks will always receive the blame. They might not be the problem, but the position carries the weight of the world.

It's where Texas' Casey Thompson is entering the final month of season. Thompson is not the Longhorns' biggest problem, but is he the solution?

At Texas, playing quarterback is synonymous with the state of the program. Names like Vince Young, Colt McCoy and Sam Ehlinger are tied to the Horns' success.

Two went to national title games. One went to a New Year's Six Bowl. And Thompson? He's just hopeful to remain the starter this weekend when Texas (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) travels to Ames to take on Iowa State.

Barring injury, he'll at least start the game commanding the offense. Ending it? That's a different story.

"I do think there is some merit to when the guy becomes the guy, I’ve never been in favor of kind of rotating quarterbacks,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday. “You let a guy play through it. I think Casey’s done some really good things for us. Obviously there’s plays he’d love to have back, like all of us would. I would as a player caller. That’s the way it goes.”

Sarkisian, a former quarterback himself, understands the pressure that comes with playing the position. It's not just the most influential role on offense, but perhaps in all of sports.

Thompson carries burden that come with each sack. With each dropped pass. With each missed block. There's never any sympathy for the position.

Good. Sark isn't a fan of feeling sorry for oneself.

“Nobody’s forcing us to do it in little league or in high school or in college," Sarkisian said. "You choose to play the position, and by choosing to play the position, you choose to be in that arena and you have to accept the arena that you’re in. It’s no different than being a head coach or any other position that is highly critical when things don’t go well or highly praised when things go really well.”

Thompson is not Texas' biggest flaw in a season of frustration. He is, however, underachieving like the rest of his teammates — during the game's final 30 minutes of action.

During the Longhorns' three-game losing skid, Thompson has gone 58 of 99 passing for 847 yards with eight touchdowns against three interceptions — two of which have come in the second half of games.

One was a pick-six against Oklahoma State. Another went right off the hands of wide receiver Joshua Moore. And the third was a result of a poor play design.

"I'm the quarterback of the offense and ultimately the quarterback of the team, and I'm blessed to be in this position," Thompson said. "And fortunately for me, I'm very positive and a great competitor."

Not all is bad for Thompson calling the shots. On the season, he has 17 touchdowns against six interceptions. He's tallied another 118 yards and three touchdowns rushing, and is completing roughly 64 percent of his passes.

Most would agree in an offense catered to running back Bijan Robinson, those are sustainable numbers.

There's also been several growing pains — primarily last week against Baylor.

Thompson missed a wide open Xavier Worthy in the second quarter. That would have gone for a touchdown and likely sucked more momentum away from the Bears. He also just was late on a pass to Marcus Washington two weeks prior against Oklahoma State that would have been an easy six.

Texas had more lessons to learn against Baylor. Both Washington and Moore dropped passes that could have been touchdowns. Moore let the ball bounce off his body and into the hands of safety JT Woods.

Not all Thompson's fault. The blame still will come his way.

Fans have been questioning if freshman quarterback Hudson Card could soon see action. Card began the season as the starter against Louisiana before being benched in favor of Thompson during the fourth quarter of a Week 2 loss to the Arkansas.

Sarkisian said Card has progressed, but the job is Thompson's until otherwise.

“I think Hudson is champing at the bit for another opportunity, which is great,” Sarkisian said. “He’s working hard. And we’ll see as we move forward if that opportunity presents itself to him.”

Texas still needs two wins to become bowl eligible. They face a the hard-nose Cyclones (5-3, 3-2) before taking on Kansas, West Virginia and Kansas State to end the year.

For now, it remains the Thompson Show on the Forty Acres. By the end of the fourth quarter at Jack Trice Stadium, maybe the show is canceled.

"If anybody is able to handle it, I know that can handle it better than anyone," Thompson said. "So I'm okay with taking the blame, you know, just kind of taking the scrutiny and the criticism."

LonghornCountry

IN THIS ARTICLE
