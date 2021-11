Manchester United centre back and star 2021 Summer signing Raphael Varane has rejoined the first team squad ahead of Saturday’s match against Tottenham Hotspurs. The Frenchman was expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a groin injury in France’s UEFA Nations League Final victory over Spain earlier this month. His return comes at a welcome time for the club as they continue to leak goals since returning from the international break, and big matches against Tottenham, Atalanta, and Manchester City to play in the coming days.

