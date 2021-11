Silk Sonic are Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (aka California musician/producer Brandon Paak Anderson) and they have shared a new song “Smoking Out the Window,” via a video for it. It’s the third single from their forthcoming debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, which is due out November 12 via Atlantic. “Smoking Out the Window” is another winning and smooth retro ’70s soul cut featuring amusing lyrics, this time about a lover who’s taking advantage and using the song’s narrator. “Got her bad ass kids runnin round my whole crib like it’s Chuck E Cheese/Put me in a jam with her ex-man in the UFC,” Mars sings. Mars co-directed the video with John Esparza. Watch it below.

