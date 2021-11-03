CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline In Coverage’ Of Campus Protests

By Bilal Morris
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLujI_0clermhD00
Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Journalists at Howard University’s student-run newspaper ‘The Hilltop’ claim they’re being censored after coverage of campus protests has declined in the past week.

For the last three weeks, students have been protesting on-campus living conditions in some of the dorms and The Hilltop has covered the organized sit-in at the Blackburn Center since its inception.

Tuesday, the publication released a statement claiming that staff writers were asked to take down stories about the protests due to “minor edits.” They were then told that all stories had to be sent to and approved by their advisor.

Reporters for the publication also alleged that although the school’s Administration wanted to cover an important student leadership meeting with school officials, they did not allow the meeting to be covered by Hilltop’s editor-in-chief. Instead, the Administration requested the managing editor and the digital media editor cover the meeting.

But Hilltop reporters say they plan to continue their steadfast and unbiased reporting from the #BlackburnTakeover protests.

“As the protest continues, The Hilltop will continue to fight for the freedom of the press,” the publication said in their statement. “We know that our rights have been infringed upon and we are currently being advised by members of the Student Press Law Center. Our one objective is rooted in our ability to accurately and unbiasedly report the facts.”

Check out the full statement here:

Using the Twitter hashtag #BlackburnTakeover, students organized a sit-in at the Blackburn Center, to bring attention to the horrid and unlivable dormitory conditions.

Students have used social media to share first-hand accounts of the issues that plagued the campus.

Photos of mold piling up in air vents and behind hanging photographs on walls were shared thousands of times on the internet. Students complained about roaches, rats and share stories of their friends being hospitalized because of mold exposure.

Chandler Robinson, a freshmen at Howard, revealed that she has personal friends who don’t have a place to live and their property was damaged beyond repair from mold exposure. She also claimed some of her friends had to be hospitalized from coughing up blood and issues with breathing.

Howard officials recently announced that they are placing all res halls in “hyper-care,” and go above and beyond to clean HVAC systems, change filters and be exceptionally responsive to maintenance needs going forward.

Howard Living Conditions Blamed On ‘Slumlordy’ Property Management Company As Dorms Placed In ‘Hypercare’

1.

1 of 11

2.

2 of 11

3.

3 of 11

4.

4 of 11

5.

5 of 11

6.

6 of 11

7.

7 of 11

8.

8 of 11

9.

9 of 11

10.

10 of 11

11.

11 of 11

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline In Coverage’ Of Campus Protests was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 0

Related
UV Cavalier Daily

Student Council changes bylaws, voices support for Howard University Blackburn protest

Student Council introduced FR21-16, a resolution to support the Blackburn Takeover at Howard University and FR21-17, a proposal for a modest tuition increase to provide health insurance loan relief to low-income students at the University at Tuesday’s general body meeting. The former resolution was passed and the latter was tabled.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#Gentrification#Protest Riot#Hilltop
WUSA9

Howard University president says Blackburn Center protest must end

WASHINGTON — Howard University President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick is calling for students to end a sit-in protest that has occupied the Blackburn Center on the campus since October 12. Student demonstrators are demanding representation on the university's board of trustees, and want something to be done to address housing...
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoya

Howard Students Protest Unsafe Living Conditions

Howard University students have been occupying a student center on campus for over two weeks, demanding university action regarding unsafe on-campus living conditions. Since Oct. 12, students have been occupying the inside and outside of a student center on campus, calling on the university to address safety concerns after reports of poor ventilation, mold, leaking pipes, pests and mushrooms growing from ceilings in university residence halls. Student activists are calling for an in-person town hall with Howard President Wayne A. I. Frederick and other university administrators before the end of October, as well as legal and disciplinary immunity for all participants of the occupation.
PROTESTS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

University students denounce use of Nazi symbols at protest

Tyler Daniel says he felt shock and horror when he saw a poster that had the Mississippi State University president's face defaced with an Adolf Hitler mustache, a swastika scrawled in the upper corner. Another sign on the Starkville campus Tuesday read, “Heil State," the “s” replaced with a swastika....
PROTESTS
rwuhawksherald.com

Student protest demands change at the university

A protest against RWU’s handling of recent racial bias incidents was held on Saturday during Homecoming Weekend festivities. “It was a collective effort held by the [Black, Indigenous, People of Color] (BIPOC) students on campus,” said senior and protestor Dalton Sousa. “We have felt uncomfortable in this environment for generations, and we are not going to stand for it. We belong on this campus as much as any other student here. The protest was in response to this collective feeling of unwelcoming.”
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall on Howard University campus

WASHINGTON — The Rev. Jesse Jackson is in the hospital after he fell on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., officials said. According to The Associated Press, the incident occurred Monday as Jackson, 80, was helping students who were expressing concerns about on-campus living conditions to Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick. The civil rights icon fell when he entered a campus building and struck his head, his spokesman told the AP.
WASHINGTON, DC
Georgetown Voice

Howard students demand housing reform at Blackburn sit-in, continuing a legacy of protest

Howard University students are no strangers to organizing for much-needed change; this month, the university’s inadequate handling of unsafe housing conditions has forced students to publicly protest for livable space. For the last two weeks, Howard students have occupied the Armour J. Blackburn University Center, the social hub of campus,...
ADVOCACY
Tennessee Tribune

Howard University Student Protesting Against Unsafe Dormitory Units

Since October 12th, about 50 or so students at Howard University have been encamped outside of the Blackburn University Center on campus protesting issues ranging from faculty and curriculum, to the primary concern drawing the most mainstream press—mold and mice in some of the student dormitories. For those unaware, Howard...
AGRICULTURE
13WMAZ

Howard High School students stand outside to protest hoodie ban

MACON, Ga. — Some Howard High School students stayed outside the building Wednesday morning to protest the school's policy against wearing hoodies. By email, school spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley said about 15 students out of 1,044 refused to remove their hoodies and held the protest. For years, the school's dress code...
MACON, GA
defpen

Wale Opens Up About Visiting Students During Howard University’s #BlackburnTakeover Protests

For the last decade and change, Wale has been the most visible face of Hip-Hop in the nation’s capital. From “Dig Dug” in the mid-2000s to Folarin 2 in 2021, Wale has been a shining representative for what the city is and stands for. More importantly, he’s been a proponent of all Washington, D.C. sports teams, supporter of fellow Washington, D.C. acts like Fat Trel and Adé and hosted his annual New Year’s Day concert at the Fillmore Silver Spring. With all that said, it makes sense that the best-selling artist would be doing what he can to find a resolution to the concerns that many students have raised at Howard University.
SOCIETY
wvua23.com

Alabama students protest conservative speaker visiting campus

Dozens of University of Alabama students protested an event last week in which a conservative speaker hosted an event at Hotel Capstone Nov. 3. Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk came to the University of Alabama as part of his Exposing Critical Racism Tour. Kirk hosts a self-titled radio show were he discusses political news.
ALABAMA STATE
SFGate

'We Will Not Leave Until Our Demands Are Met': Inside the Howard University Protests

Red, white, and blue tents filled with student protesters sit perched outside the Howard University Armour J. Blackburn Center. For almost month, demonstrators have gathered to bring attention to concerns about the health and safety of those living on campus. Complaints about housing insecurity, mold in the residence halls, and the removal of students, alumni, and faculty positions from the Board of Trustees have fueled the sit-in. This is the longest protest in the history of the institution. And though President Wayne Frederick addressed the community on Friday in his annual state of the university address — pledging that students are being heard, and concerns are being addressed — students continue to demonstrate, demanding change.
PROTESTS
garlandjournal.com

Howard University: “This is a difficult time” Protesters call for president’s resignation

Protesters at Howard University want the president of the 150-year- old historically black college to step down as the bitter battle between students and their campus’s administration a fight that has gained international attention–forges into a fourth week. Members of the Live Movement, #BlackburnTakeover Student Advocates, Howard NAACP and the...
PROTESTS
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Inspiration Station, and the home of Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., and Darlene McCoy!

 https://praisecleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy