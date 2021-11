Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. At this point in 2021, it seems reasonable to say that the year will go down as one of the greatest in the history of crypto so far. Record market highs, a DeFi segment in the rapid ascent, and institutional and VC funds are flowing into the space like never before. However, even against all these success stories, NFTs have been perhaps the biggest rising stars in crypto in 2021.

