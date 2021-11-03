Construction Advisory

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

During the week of November 1st, portions of...

watchungnj.gov

Cleburne Times-Review

County discusses warehouse construction

The Johnson County Commissioners Court discussed but took no action on a proposed new warehouse building. Robert Durham, president of Robert Durham Architecture delivered a presentation on the warehouse, which will be about 3,000 square feet on a 6,000-square-feet paved area. The county’s public works and adult probation offices will...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TX
buffalorising.com

Construction Watch: Wurlitzer Flats

The former Tent City Building at 674 Main Street is looking sharp. The landmark Theater District property is being renovated for commercial and residential uses. Two commercial spaces are planned for the first floor and each of the four upper levels will contain one large apartment. Bammel Architects designed the reuse plans.
CONSTRUCTION
bentonvillear.com

Street Closures for Utility Construction

Bentonville, AR… The following streets will be closed due to upcoming utility construction with Black Hills Energy:. SE 8th at the SE J intersection – closure dates 11-8-2021 to 11-21-2021. South side of SE J between SE 5th and SE 3rd – closure dates 11-22-2021 to 11-29-2021. North side of...
BENTONVILLE, AR
Morro Bay Life News

Construction of New Motels Underway

MORRO BAY — Work recently began on two new motels in Morro Bay, one that will be among the largest and the other among the smallest in town. Earth moving and grading work was started several weeks ago on an 8-room boutique motel at 2790 Main St., at the corner of San Joaquin Street. That site, next door to the El Viejon Mexican Restaurant, used to have a small commercial building built in the early 1960s that was for many years a hair salon. Most recently, it was the brief home to The Avocado Shack produce stand, which moved last year to a much larger building several blocks south on North Main, after the motel project was approved by the City.
MORRO BAY, CA
News Break
Politics
wilmingtonde.gov

Wilmington Issues Weekly Traffic and Travel Advisory for Special Events, Street Repaving, Other Construction or Repair Projects

Real-time traffic and travel map available at City website and at the link below. Wilmington’s Public Works Department has compiled the attached list of streets on which construction or, maintenance will occur over the next week by the City itself, or by either DelDOT, Delmarva Power, or private contractors. The attached information is for Monday, November 8 through Friday, November 12, 2021.
WILMINGTON, DE
cityofames.org

McKinley Drive Construction Continues

McKinley Drive from Van Buren Avenue to McKinley Court/Circle will be closed to traffic beginning Friday, Nov. 5, to allow reconstruction of the road. Access to McKinley Circle and McKinley Court will be open, but access to Van Buren Avenue from McKinley Drive will be closed. The City of Ames...
AMES, IA
Frazee Forum

Pickleball court construction begins

The pickleball courts in Vergas will likely be in before the snow flies. “We are thrilled to be underway,” said Jill Shipman, committee member. “This will bring yet another improvement to the city of Vergas and can be enjoyed by people of all ages. We invite anyone who loves this community to join us in this effort.”
VERGAS, MN
Arizona Daily Sun

Construction continues at Killip Elementary

Construction on Killip Elementary School’s new location is “really moving along,” according to Flagstaff Unified School District Superintendent Michael Penca. Crews were busy paving the entrance to the building Wednesday afternoon alongside the many other procedures currently underway. The building is about halfway finished at this point and is currently...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
elkhornmediagroup.com

An ordinance to construct a telecommunications network

COVE, OR – The City of Cove will have first-time readings on a couple of ordinances during their regular council meeting, Tuesday, November 2nd. The first reading of ordinance 2-2021, granting Windwave Technologies INC, DBA Windwave Communications, a non-exclusive franchise to construct, operate, and maintain a telecommunications network within the City of Cove. Also, the first reading of ordinance 3-2021, an ordinance granting Inland Development Corporation, a non-exclusive franchise to construct, operate, and maintain a telecommunications network within the City of Cove. Copies of these two ordinances are available for public inspection at the city office, during regular business hours. The meeting is held in person or virtually.
COVE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Highway construction ends for the season

LA GRANDE – The Oregon Department of Transportation has announced that Wednesday will be the last day of I-84 construction in the Meacham area. All traffic control and lane closures are expected to be removed by the close of the day and the speed limit returned to normal. ODOT and contractors want to thank motorist for their patience and understanding during the long construction season. The La Grande Office of ODOT says the construction will resume around April 1st of 2022.
LA GRANDE, OR
johnson.edu

Electrical Construction Technology

The two-year Electrical Construction Technology Associates Degree program prepares students as entry-level technicians for the operation, inspection, installation, calibration, repair, maintenance and safety of residential and commercial electrical equipment. Watch the video below to learn why Electrical Construction Technology might be right for you.
Rochester Business Journal

LeChase Construction Services LLC

LeChase Construction Services LLC announces the addition of Nick Optis as a project executive. He previously spent 11 years working in finance, operations and project management at a mechanical contracting firm in Central New York. He has an associate’s degree in construction management engineering technology from SUNY Alfred. The information in the People and Awards section ...
CONSTRUCTION
newswatchman.com

Pike County construction update

CHILLICOTHE-The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. S.R. 32/Shyville Road Intersection Improvement – Work has resumed on the project. The median is closed. There are no left turn movements at the intersection during this phase of construction. There are also no straight through movements for traffic on Shyville Road. The U-turn lanes can be used to navigate the intersection. Estimated completion: Spring 2022.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
westorlandonews.com

Construction Begins on PopStroke Orlando

Stevens Construction and PopStroke announced construction has begun on PopStroke Orlando. PopStroke is an experiential golf and casual dining concept merging a dynamic, technologically advanced competitive golf environment with food and beverage. Stevens Construction has started construction of a 13,712-square-foot building, which includes an open-air restaurant with multiple open decks...
ORLANDO, FL
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: J. Gorski Construction

If you’ve been following along with our spotlights, you’ll know we are highly qualified for your roofing repairs and maintenance. Last month, we highlighted some tips for fall maintenance of your roof. At J. Gorski Construction, we also specialize in siding. When you think of winter, blustery days of snow...
HOME & GARDEN
MarketWatch

Biden unveils plan for congested ports, waterways after infrastructure bill passes

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced what it called "a set of concrete steps to accelerate investment in our ports, waterways, and freight networks," as it noted the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress provides $17 billion for such facilities. The steps include alleviating congestion at the Port of Savannah by funding the Georgia Port Authority's pop-up container yards project, launching programs to modernize ports and marine highways with more than $240 million in grant funding within the next 45 days, identifying projects for Army Corps of Engineers construction at coastal ports and inland waterways within the next 60 days, and calling for new data standards for goods movement. Biden is slated to talk up this plan for ports on Wednesday during a visit to the Port of Baltimore in Maryland.
U.S. POLITICS

