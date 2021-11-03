Construction Advisory

COVE, OR – The City of Cove will have first-time readings on a couple of ordinances during their regular council meeting, Tuesday, November 2nd. The first reading of ordinance 2-2021, granting Windwave Technologies INC, DBA Windwave Communications, a non-exclusive franchise to construct, operate, and maintain a telecommunications network within the City of Cove. Also, the first reading of ordinance 3-2021, an ordinance granting Inland Development Corporation, a non-exclusive franchise to construct, operate, and maintain a telecommunications network within the City of Cove. Copies of these two ordinances are available for public inspection at the city office, during regular business hours. The meeting is held in person or virtually.
