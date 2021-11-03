Construction Advisory

MORRO BAY — Work recently began on two new motels in Morro Bay, one that will be among the largest and the other among the smallest in town. Earth moving and grading work was started several weeks ago on an 8-room boutique motel at 2790 Main St., at the corner of San Joaquin Street. That site, next door to the El Viejon Mexican Restaurant, used to have a small commercial building built in the early 1960s that was for many years a hair salon. Most recently, it was the brief home to The Avocado Shack produce stand, which moved last year to a much larger building several blocks south on North Main, after the motel project was approved by the City.

