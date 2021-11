Duke freshman Paolo Banchero has been named to the 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Men’s Preseason Watch List. Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, the creator of the game of basketball, the first Naismith trophy was awarded in 1969 to UCLA’s Lew Alcindor, later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The trophy was sculpted by Marty C. Dawe of Atlanta and has become among the most prestigious national honors awarded each year to top basketball players in the nation. The Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Award was first given to Anne Donovan of Old Dominion University in 1983.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO