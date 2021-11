And now to the work that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been doing. Lawmakers have been extremely busy. They've sent out dozens of subpoenas to Trump allies in the last week for documents and testimony. And more subpoenas could come. A judge ruled late last night that some Trump White House documents can be turned over from the National Archives to the committee. The panel could get those papers as early as Friday, but the former president has appealed that ruling. So what does all the flurry of activity mean for the committee?

