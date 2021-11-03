CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Biden is back from the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow. He made pledges that the U.S. will cut emissions. Now he has to make good on them despite Congress holding up his existing agenda to fight climate change. As for Glasgow, the president had a pretty upbeat take on how it went.

NPR
 8 days ago

KING: (Laughter) President Biden seems pretty happy with how this went. Did others at the conference seem to be in the same mood?. DETROW: Certainly, the other world leaders did. There was a lot of praise for new agreements and commitments. And look; there were some big agreements. Just to mention...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Climate Change#Presidential Election#U N#Npr White House
POLITICO

Donald Trump is eyeing the "largest House Republican majority in American history" after next year's midterms.

The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
China
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO GOP Senate Hopeful Says Voters Now Realize It Was Trump’s ‘Tone of Voice’ That Bugged Them, Not His Policies

A leading Colorado U.S. Senate candidate hopped on the radio last week and basically told Colorado’s swing voters they don’t care about climate change, preserving Obamacare, abortion rights, gun safety, democracy, immigration reform, courts… . Eli Bremer, a former Olympian who’s running (first) to win the Republican primary and (second)...
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Biden concedes his COVID stimulus checks fueled spike in inflation

President Biden on Wednesday conceded that inflation is at a three-decade high because “people have more money now” as a result of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus legislation, recognizing a central point made by people who are arguing against a nearly $2 trillion sequel. Biden unexpectedly endorsed the stance of...
BUSINESS
NPR

Biden's Infrastructure Promise, Masks In Texas Schools, Rittenhouse On The Stand

President Biden applauds the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan as a tool to open shipping bottlenecks and ease economic headwinds. A federal judge overrules a ban on COVID-19 mask mandates in Texas schools. And Kyle Rittenhouse testifies that he feared for his life when he shot and killed two people last year during protests in Wisconsin.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

How other countries at COP26 view American leadership and climate promises

President Biden has declared the U.S. is back as a leader in combatting disastrous climate change. But after years of unfulfilled pledges, how do other countries view American leadership and promises?. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The people negotiating a climate agreement here are diplomats. It's literally their job to be diplomatic....
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy