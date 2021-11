This November is Native American Heritage Month, and NASA is taking the opportunity to highlight its indigenous scientists, engineers and more. NASA's first indigenous trailblazers include Mary G. Ross, a "hidden figure" mathematician and engineer and member of the Cherokee Nation whose cutting edge work including work on NASA's Planetary Flight Handbook and work on early designs for flights to Mars and Venus, and John Bennet Herrington, a NASA astronaut and member of the Chickasaw Nation who, in 2002, became the first member of a Native American tribe to fly to space.

