Firefly Names Former Department of Defense and Intelligence Community Air Force Colonel to Lead Firefly Space Transport Services

 9 days ago

Firefly Aerospace, Inc., an emerging leader in economical launch vehicles, spacecraft, and in-space services, today announced that Jason B. Mello will join the team as President of Firefly Space Transport Services (STS), formerly known as Firefly Black, located in Washington D.C. Firefly STS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Firefly Aerospace, will serve...

CBS Denver

Officials Break Ground On Special Operations Command North HQ At Peterson Space Force Base

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials broke ground the first headquarters building for Special Operations Command North on Monday. It’s being built at Peterson Space Force Base. The new headquarters will support U.S. Northern Command and the mission of homeland defense. The $44 million project should be complete in September 2023. “This new project will strengthen SOCNORTH’s ability to provide command, control, and coordination of Special Operations in support of USNORTHCOM and our mutual mission of homeland defense and increasing our ability to globally campaign in competition,” said Lt. Gen. A.C. Roper in a prepared statement.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
SpaceRef

Northrop Grumman Completes Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor Critical Design Review

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) recently completed the critical design review of the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) prototype for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA). The review establishes the company’s technical approach for precise, timely sensor coverage to defeat ballistic and hypersonic missiles. HBTSS satellites will provide...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

Space Force launches ‘Orbital Prime’ program to spur market for on-orbit services

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force is kicking off a new initiative to fund commercially developed technologies for orbital operations. The program known as “Orbital Prime” will focus on the emerging market sector known as OSAM, short for on-orbit servicing, assembly and manufacturing. This includes a broad range of technologies to repair and refuel existing satellites, remove orbital debris and create new capabilities in space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
State
California State
warrenrecord.com

WCHS Air Force JROTC to become one of first Space Force JROTC units

Warren County High School’s Air Force JROTC unit will soon make history. The local program is among just 10 JROTC units across the country that have been selected to become the first Space Force JROTC units. Lt. Col. Theodore Paige discussed this distinction during the Warren County Board of Education’s...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Nashville Post

VU picked to lead $5M Air Force project

Vanderbilt University’s Institute for Space and Defense Electronics has been selected as the Center of Excellence in Radiation Effects by the U.S. Air Force Office of Scientific Research and the Air Force Research Lab. The VU institute, which was founded to research and design radiation-hardened electronics, will spearhead a $5...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

Rocket Report: Russia finally agrees to fly SpaceX, Firefly targets early 2022

Welcome to Edition 4.22 of the Rocket Report! Please note there will be no report next week, as the author will be taking the week off. Also, I wanted to say that Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of the British-built Black Arrow rocket successfully reaching orbit for the first time. The Black Arrow program was canceled the same year, after the British government decided it would be cheaper to use US-built Scout rockets for its needs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University staff member reflects on service in Air Force

Warren Daye, who serves as floor technician in Elon University’s facilities management, reflects on his time in the Air Force. Warren Daye went from securing nuclear weapons in Minote Air Force Base, North Dakota to serving in Diyarbakır Turkey, to finally settling in Burlington, North Carolina. He begins his day at 5 a.m. driving around Alamance-Burlington School System to fulfill submitted work orders. He then travels to Elon University to begin his shift as a floor technician at 4 p.m., where he will stay on campus until 10 p.m.
BURLINGTON, NC
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
SpaceRef

NASA to Host Briefing on Laser Communications Demonstration

NASA will hold a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EST Tuesday, Nov. 16, to discuss the agency’s upcoming laser communications technology demonstration. Audio of the teleconference will livestream on NASA’s website. The Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) will be NASA’s first end-to-end laser relay system, sending and receiving data over...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Spaceflight Inc. Readies 13 Payloads and Chemical Propulsion OTV for First Multi-destination Rideshare Mission

Spaceflight Inc., the leading global launch services provider, announced today it will be launching 13 customer payloads, including four microsatellites and nine CubeSats to Sun Synchronous orbit (SSO) aboard the SpaceX Transporter-3 mission, scheduled to launch no earlier than January 2022 from Cape Canaveral. On this mission, which the company has dubbed ‘SXRS-6,’ Spaceflight will deploy customer spacecraft to two distinct orbits for the first time using its chemical propulsion orbital transfer vehicle (OTV), Sherpa-LTC1. Capping a momentous year for Spaceflight, this mission will be the third debut of a new class of Sherpa vehicles within 12 months.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KKTV

Cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy build satellite operating in space

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - Cadets from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs are getting hands on experience when it comes to space research. Cadets helped build and operate a satellite that is now successfully operating in space. The FalconSAT-8 was launched aboard the Air Force X-37B orbital test vehicle in May of 2020.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
bizjournals

Dayton-area facilities tied to global defense firm named to $300M Air Force contract

Two Dayton-area facilities tied to one of the world's largest defense firms have landed additional work on a massive Air Force contract. San Diego, California-based Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems received a nearly $300 million modification to a previously awarded contract for the RQ-4B Global Hawk. The new deal is an add-on to the original $53.7 million contract awarded in December 2020.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Crew Dragon Endurance Docks With The International Space Station

NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer arrived at the International Space Station at 6:32 p.m. EST Thursday, Nov. 11. Crew Dragon Endurance docked to the orbital complex while the spacecrafts were flying 260 miles above the eastern Caribbean Sea. Following Crew Dragon's link...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

