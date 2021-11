Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2021 section. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online. Over the last 18 months, we have faced unprecedented challenges. We lived through a once-in-a-century year. Now we are poised for a once-in-a-generation comeback. Together, we will usher in a new era of prosperity for our families, communities and small businesses.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO