This week the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) began mailing out ballots to all eligible farmers and landowners so they can vote in their local Farm Service Agency (FSA) county committee elections. Counties are divided into typically three Local Administrative Areas (LAA.) The terms are staggered with one of LAA's having an election each year. This way there will always be members with experience on the local FSA County Committee.

AGRICULTURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO