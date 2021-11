San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey unexpectedly retired this week, so we thought it might be nice to look back on his limited run-ins with the Detroit Tigers. Now, Detroit Tigers fans can be excused if they don’t have any particularly strong memories of Buster Posey. He spent the entirety of his career playing for the San Francisco Giants, and of his 1,371 career regular season games, just 6 came against the Tigers.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO