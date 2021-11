There is a child care crisis on Aquidneck Island and across Rhode Island. This crisis is impacting our ability to offer quality, affordable child care to parents at precisely the time that many need reliable care options so they can return to work or increase their hours. It is time for the General Assembly to get back to work and tap unused American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to invest in our child care programs, our child care educators, and in our working families by expanding access to reliable, affordable, quality child care.

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO