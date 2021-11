Tony Schiavone reflects on his resurgence in pro wrestling. Tony Schiavone was the voice of WCW for decades. Shortly after WCW closed its doors, Tony walked away from professional wrestling altogether. Eventually, he would be brought back into the wrestling space by Conrad Thompson for a podcast, What Happened When, and that would lead to him eventually doing commentary for MLW and his resurgence on TNT with AEW.

