Tis' the Season for Holiday Drinks

We’ve not really gathered for drinks in a long time, and now that we are again, everyone is extra aware of the risks of spreading germs. (We are still making our way out of a global pandemic after all.) No one wants to pick up the wrong wine or cocktail glass because they don’t want to get sick, or they just want to drink their own drink. Understandable. One great way to make sure everyone only drinks from their own glass is by picking up a set of drink markers. These markers take various forms, but their job is to make...

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO