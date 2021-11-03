The 13 Best Heating Pads to Help With Aches and Pains

I don't know about you, but there's something about the first really cold day that makes me want to give up and pull on my stained, striped, wool sweater. But this year, I'm determined not to let the dropping temperatures get in the way of embracing life outside my apartment. Trip to the bodega? There's a patterned turtleneck for that. Solo date at the movies? No better time to button a cardigan up all the way and ask for extra butter on my popcorn. A great sweater is no small thing. Worn over a dress, it keeps things cool. Tied around the neck, it feels preppy without feeling too stuffy.

APPAREL ・ 23 HOURS AGO