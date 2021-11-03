Diverse Perspectives Critical to Meeting Tomorrow’s Engineering Challenge

“We are a sad generation with happy pictures.” Seldom am I shocked by a headline, but in a time where clickbait runs rampant, this line forced me to pause, think, and feel. While this quote paints a rather bleak picture, I do believe that experiencing high school during a pandemic has been sad and difficult. The struggles of online schooling may seem to be recent developments, but as a senior who has been a product of my school system for 12 years, it is clear to me that schools weren’t working even before this massive disruption. I hope that as we navigate another year with debates around masks and vaccinations, schools will pause and turn to students to hear our voices in shaping the next chapter of the American public education story. If school leaders prioritize centering student experiences, they may just hear some surprising feedback.

