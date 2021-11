Last week Clinton residents were surprised with a section of their parking lot undergoing construction to fix some troubling potholes. The southwest corner of the Clinton apartments had been a problem for many residents due to a big pothole making it hard to pass over without shaking their car. The pothole was situated in between the front line of cars and the dumpsters. The inconvenience of the spot broke up the parking lot into two individual sections, which caused cars to enter and exit from one point rather than two.

