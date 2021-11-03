Photo Gallery: Carrollton Ghost Town event

After a one-year COVID hiatus, the Wild Rumpus Parade and Spectacle came back to downtown Athens Saturday night with more than a thimbleful of magic. People danced in the streets once again. The annual Halloween party and parade felt like a joyful celebration for the costumed crowd of many ages; perhaps a breakout from the chains of COVID. People began gathering on Hancock Avenue at Creature Comforts Brewery hours before the parade—children watching in wide-eyed wonder as fire-dancers twirled their flaming sticks and weird monsters rumbled past. Afterward, when the parade ended at the 40 Watt Club, they could see trapeze artists perform in the eerie light and dancers with colorful lighted capes whirling through what seemed like thousands of people. Much respect to Timi Conley.

ATHENS, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO