If you’re reading this, you probably already have an educated enough opinion to know that there are only two members of the Utah Jazz who have a chance to be named here. With all due respect to high-level NBA players like Mike Conley, Joe Ingles, Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale, the Jazzmen live and die with the star duo of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. It’s readily apparent that these are the two most important players on the Utah Jazz. However, the question of which of the two is more important to the Jazzmen is much riper for discussion.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO