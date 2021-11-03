CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Frozen shrimp recalled due to possible listeria contamination

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kylee Bond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Grocery stores across the Gulf Coast are pulling a specific brand of frozen shrimp off the shelves after a recall was issued over possible listeria contamination.

Southeastern Grocers issued a recall Tuesday on its 16-ounce bag (16-20 count) of Fisherman’s Wharf brand frozen jumbo cooked shrimp (UPC: 2114003262). The product has a best-by date of April 5, 2023.

Chipotle testing first new chicken 'innovation' in 28 years, but only in select states

The recall was issued because of the detection of possible listeria, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. Listeria infections can also cause flu-like symptoms and even miscarriages and stillborns in pregnant women.

The product was sold in all Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarkets stores. The sale of the product has been prohibited while the Food and Drug Administration investigates the source of the problem.

National Sandwich Day: Where to get deals and freebies on subs and sandwiches

SEG said customers should throw the shrimp away or return it to any store for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recall should contact Southeastern Grocers toll-free at (844) 745-0463, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

