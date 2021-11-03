CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Anthony Gargano Show 11-3-2021

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony opens the show happy and excited about another big Flyers win but frustrated with the Phillies after the Braves...

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
The Spun

NBA Announces Fine For Kevin Durant

Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Sends Clear Message About Justin Fields

Seven starts into his pro career, Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has thrown twice as many interceptions as he has touchdowns. However, Fields’ auspicious performance in Week 9 at Pittsburgh left Cris Collinsworth convinced that Chicago has found its QB of the future. As Collinsworth pointed out on Twitter Tuesday...
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 5 most hated Scottie Pippen rivals ever

A lot of discussions right now are going on around the upcoming release of the memoir of the Chicago Bulls Hall-of-Fame forward Scottie Pippen. Next week, Pippen’s memoir is set to release and there is a media storm going on around it right now. So much of the media firestorm...
NBC Sports

Here's what 76ers want in any Ben Simmons trade with Celtics, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to find a trade partner for star point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons has not played in a game for the Sixers over the first few weeks of the season. It's clear he doesn't want to play for Philly anymore, but so far the team has dug in and shown no willingness to take just any deal.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Tuesday’s Manning Family News

The Manning family is getting into the sports gambling game. Tuesday morning, Caesars announced that it had signed the Manning family – Peyton, Eli, Cooper and their dad, Archie – to a notable deal. ESPN sports gambling insider David Payne Purdham shared the news. “Peyton and Eli Manning, along with...
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons’ latest move to avoid being fined by Sixers

The Ben Simmons saga continues to roll on with the Sixers and there’s still no timetable for a potential return. He was recently fined again for his absence from the team after refusing to participate in shootaround as he tries to get his mental health right. However, Simmons has taken...
247Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott reveals severity of injury after loss to Broncos

During their blowout loss at home on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys saw star running back Ezekiel Elliott battle through an injury to his leg that resulted in him having a significant limp during the game. After the game, Elliott said that it was a previous injury he had been battling and it was agitated on Sunday.
975thefanatic.com

#NASCARplayoffs Is Denny Hamlin Just A Jerk? Championship Time!

The Championship 4 is set and Denny Hamlin still isn’t happy! Alex Bowman gets the win and a clock at Martinsville, and a roadblocked burnout from Denny. Who is going to come out on top at Phoenix?. Be safe,. @Lungboy & @TimmyG. @WickedFastPdcst on Twitter, @WickedFastPodcast on Insta or Like...
chatsports.com

KSR Show Thread 11/3: Braves, NIL, Tennessee

Good morning, friends, and welcome to the Wednesday edition of Kentucky Sports Radio. Ryan Lemond is out sick today (and thankfully decided to stay home this time), so Matt, Drew, and Shannon will break down the news of the day, including the Braves winning the World Series, Kentucky Basketball’s big new NIL deal, and Saturday’s game vs. Tennessee. Tune in or miss out!
975thefanatic.com

The Mike Missanelli Show 11-3-2021

Mike opens the show reacting to the recent news that Ben Simmons is refusing help from the Sixers regarding his mental health. He also reacts to the Braves winning the World Series and how it affects the Phillies future. He has some choice words for both Henry Ruggs and Aaron Rodgers as well (0:00-44:04). Sixers’ writer Rich Hofmann joins the show to update us on the Ben Simmons situation. “What’s Brewing” with Jen Scordo which includes news stories such as Taco Tuesday in space, $400 to wear underwear, and a man finding a secret passage in his own home (44:04-1:25:32). Mike has some questions regarding a hip-replacement. Eagles’ insider Tim McManus joins the show for his weekly Midweek report (1:25:32-2:07:37). Mike takes a few more phone calls and finishes out the show with Sound Off (2:07:37-2:47:59).
