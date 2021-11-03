Growing up too fast

I’ve been a parent for almost four years now — not very long, I know, but even before I had a kid, I had firm ideas on the topic of bedtime and how my kid would sleep. Obviously, there is only so much you can control about how a baby sleeps. That first year, they go through phase after phase of sleep development and you feel a lot like a zombie for twelve months — at least. I don’t have a perfect sleep-training method either; I think different approaches work for different families and babies. But I did know that at some point, it would be important for our kid to be able to put themselves back to sleep. I didn’t know exactly when this day would come, and I didn’t try to push it this year since we moved and our toddler changed rooms and bathrooms right after potty training.

