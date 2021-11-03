Superintendent Chad Higgins announces resignation

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The principal at the center of a controversy over social media posts and allegations of teaching Critical Race Theory at Heritage High School in Colleyville is leaving the school district — but not immediately. Dr. James Whitfield announced he will resign effective August 15, 2023. As part of the settlement between Whitfield and the school board, he will remain on paid leave until then. Whitfield’s announcement comes after the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board voted unanimously to accept his resignation on November 8. The trustees and Whitfield, who became the school’s first Black principal in 2020, agreed...

COLLEYVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO