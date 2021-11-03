CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Superintendent Chad Higgins announces resignation

By About the Contributors
maizenews.com
 9 days ago

Superintendent Chad Higgins announced his decision to resign from his position as superintendent on Friday October 29th. The resignation will be effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year. The decision was made when Higgins took a...

maizenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

DeKalb Superintendent Announces Next Steps Since Voter Approval of E-SPLOST

  Last week over 80 percent of DeKalb County voters approved a sixth E-SPLOST by referendum. “The next steps for the E-SPLOST program is for the Board of Education to approve an E-SPLOST VI project list and budget,’ said Superintendent of the DeKalb County School District (DCSD) Cheryl Watson-Harris.  The board will introduce the E-SPLOST Comprehensive Master Plan this December […]
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa councilman announces resignation

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa City Council Member Bob Meyers has announced his resignation from the Ottumwa City Council effective December 31, 2021. “Staff and City employees have helped provide me with a better understanding of city government and how it works," Meyers said. "I was also very appreciative of the many individuals who volunteer to help make the city work.”
OTTUMWA, IA
CBS DFW

Colleyville Heritage High Principal James Whitfield Announces ‘Delayed’ Resignation

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The principal at the center of a controversy over social media posts and allegations of teaching Critical Race Theory at Heritage High School in Colleyville is leaving the school district — but not immediately. Dr. James Whitfield announced he will resign effective August 15, 2023. As part of the settlement between Whitfield and the school board, he will remain on paid leave until then. Whitfield’s announcement comes after the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board voted unanimously to accept his resignation on November 8. The trustees and Whitfield, who became the school’s first Black principal in 2020, agreed...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tulsa World

Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Amy Fichtner resigns

OWASSO — The Owasso school board on Monday voted to approve the resignation of Superintendent Amy Fichtner. In a letter to district families the board said Fichtner agreed to step down at the request for a change in leadership from board members. “The Board of Education recognizes the positive contributions...
OWASSO, OK
Jersey Shore Online

Howell Deputy Mayor Announces Resignation

HOWELL – Township Councilman Thomas Russo, who’s been serving as Howell’s deputy mayor in 2021, has announced he will be stepping down from the governing body effective November 6. Russo made his announcement on November 3 in a video post to his Facebook page. He is one of three Republicans...
HOWELL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
mpacorn.com

County board of education trustee announces resignation

Rob Collins, a longtime educator who has spent decades working to improve the lives of local students, announced last week that he’s resigning from the Ventura County Board of Education. The Simi Valley resident was the county board’s vice president and its representative for area 4, which includes Simi Valley,...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
thunderboltradio.com

Deanna Chappell Announces Plans to Resign as Mayor of Troy

Troy Mayor Deanna Chappell has announced plans to resign her position in December. City Manager Johnny McTurner told Thunderbolt News that Ms. Chappell issued a letter to the board of aldermen, stating her resignation effective on December 6th. In the letter, Ms. Chappell said due to her declining health as...
POLITICS
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale School District announces resignation of director

FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with the Ferndale School District announced on their website today, November 2nd, they had accepted the resignation of Director of Equity and Inclusion Barbara Robles. Robles had been named in reports regarding her continued campaign for a City Council seat in Ellensburg after accepting her position with the Ferndale School District in August.
FERNDALE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Rocky Boy SD Superintendent announces unopened ballots found from Trustee Election

BOX ELDER, Mont. - A box of unopened ballots from the May 2021 Trustee Election were found this last summer Rocky Boy School District Superintendent Voyd St. Pierre announced. The former District Clerk found the box of 90 unopened ballots that were reportedly cast before election day but were overlooked during the counting, canvassing and certification of the election.
BOX ELDER, MT
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore school struggles with student performance; councilman calls for accountability

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Education continues to be an issue for thousands of Baltimore City students and one school in a councilman’s district is proof of the struggles. During the latest FOX45 News Your Voice, Your Future Town Hall, District 5 Councilman Isaac ‘Yitzy’ Schleifer, touted Arlington Elementary-Middle School in his district as a successful school.
BALTIMORE, MD
News Channel Nebraska

Resignation announced, appointments confirmed at Sidney City Council meeting

SIDNEY, NE — The Sidney City Council approved all appointments brought before them and also learned of a resignation Tuesday night. City Manager David Scott said during the meeting Chief Building Official and City Inspector Kevin Kubo is resigning his position. His last day will be next Tuesday. Kubo was...
SIDNEY, NE
Wellsville Daily Reporter

Wellsville town highway superintendent Dean Arnold resigns, takes job with village

WELLSVILLE — After addressing a host of ongoing projects, Wellsville Highway Superintendent Dean Arnold concluded his departmental report by submitting his letter of resignation to the town council Wednesday night. Arnold, who has served the town of Wellsville for over 13 years, will resign effective Nov. 22. “I have everything...
WELLSVILLE, NY
Black Mountain News

Montreat commissioner Lentz announces resignation at Town Council meeting

Montreat Town Commissioner Alice Lentz announced her resignation at the Nov. 11 Town Council meeting. "With this letter, I resign my position with the town of Montreat, effective Dec. 9, 2021," Lentz said, reading from her letter of resignation. "At that point, I will have fulfilled my four year term."
MONTREAT, NC
newsitem.com

Seidel announces resignation from city council

SHAMOKIN — Citing a decline in faith and torment on her family, Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel announced she will resign from council on Dec. 31. Mayor-elect Rick Ulrich defeated Seidel, 732-391, in the general election last Tuesday. She has sparred with Councilman-elect Joe Leschinskie, who earned a four-year seat and is prevented from being within 100 feet of Seidel.
SHAMOKIN, PA
Albany Herald

Fulton County elections director announces resignation

ATLANTA — Embittered Fulton County Elections Director Rick Barron is resigning at the end of the year as an investigation by a statewide panel continues to probe the county’s election process. Barron submitted a letter Wednesday outlining plans to step down from the heavily scrutinized job after tumultuous years that...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy