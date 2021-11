Yet another month has come and gone, meaning that the holiday season is officially upon us. What’s not to be excited about? From movie series to delicious homemade meals that come with it, what’s not to love about holidays like Christmas? However, along with all the joy often comes a sense of dread from forced conversations and awkward situations. Speaking of films, there’s always been a sort of glorification surrounding such holidays. The media is constantly portraying a warm-colored tint of family members during a candlelight dinner. However, this isn’t the case in a real-life setting. The Clog has explained the ways of standing up for yourself during family gatherings, but what if that’s not enough? Below is a list of reasons why you should prioritize yourself and avoid feelings of guilt this year when deciding not to visit your family.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO