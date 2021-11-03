CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tax consultants charged with tax fraud

By Rob Jones
A pair of tax preparers have been arrested for filing fraudulent returns. The South Carolina Dept. Of Revenue announced the arrest of two people in separate cases, one arrest was made Tuesday and the other Wednesday. 45 year old, Columbus, Georgia native Xavier Billingsly has been charged with 12 counts of willfully preparing false South Carolina tax returns.

On Wednesday, 39 year old Crystal F. Davis of York was charged with 16 counts. Davis is accused of claiming over 480 thousand dollars in fraudulent expenses and Billingsly allegedly claimed just over 450 thousand.

