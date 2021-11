Vans and the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) collaborated for the second time on a capsule collection that brings forth six new creative sneakers. The two joined forces earlier this year in July on a drop that featured prints and patterns on some of the staple Vans silhouettes (classic slip-on, Sk8-Hi and Authentic). For the latest effort, they tapped three artists who have a distinct vision and message to create their spin on the classics. The artists include Dr. Judy Baca, a muralist whose public works have shed light on the lives and hardships of disenfranchised communities for more than 40 years,...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO