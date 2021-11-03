CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

XYO Price Prediction 2021-2024

By Shawn Du'Mmett
cryptopolitan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith market-driven volatility, it is vital to keep track of price movements to predict the following probable prices of your favorite cryptocurrency. The XYO prices depend on the underlying utility of their native ecosystem, the XYO network, and the general market sentiments towards XYO network price. Since XYO offers...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Voyager Coin (VGX) Price Prediction 2021-2024

Voyager coin (VGX) is predominantly valuable with positive price forecast analysis reliant on its trend lines. The price forecast of VGX has been hugely dependent on VGX’s price history since its launch. The token is a critical aspect of the Voyager project, facilitating crypto trading by offering efficient trading solutions.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK spikes to $35.5, slowly targets $36.3 several month high next?

Chainlink price analysis is bearish today. LINK/USD saw strong buying yesterday. The market spiked above $35 after some consolidation. Chainlink price analysis is bearish today as bulls are likely exhausted after a strong rally over the past 24 hours that set a higher high at $35.6. Therefore, we expect LINK/USD to retrace some of the gain next, looking to establish another higher low from which to push higher later this week.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Price Points#Buy And Hold#Smart Contracts#Xyo#Cryptocurrencies#The Xyo Network
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL/USD set to break above $250 again

Solana price analysis is bearish today. SOL/USD is currently trading at $240. Selling pressure has returned over the past hours. The Solana price analysis is bearish at the moment because we anticipate that the $240 mark will hold, bringing the market back to where it was. As a result, we believe that SOL/USD will retreat and attempt to resist again at the $215 level, which would be its old resistance. The push to this price level will test buyers’ determination. If they can hold the line, then it is likely that SOL/USD will go for a retest at $240. This would be another selling opportunity since we expect sellers to break below the current market price over the long term.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Iotex price analysis: IOTX slips to $165 in a bearish slide

IoTeX price analysis is bearish today. A loss in price has been incurred today as well. The support at $169 has already fallen. The Iotex price analysis shows that the token is trading in bears today. After hitting an all-time high on 4th November, the crypto fell spectacularly the next day, losing all the gains market during the rally towards ATH, even the price plummet further below, ever since the downtrend continues as the IOTX continues to slip down in the bearish slide.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE returns to $0.2600, not yet ready for further upside

Dogecoin price analysis is bearish today. $0.28 mark prevented further upside yesterday. DOGE/USD is likely to retrace again. The Dogecoin price is bearish today, as the price has been rebuffed after another advance was solidified at $0.29 this morning, following a consolidation around $0.28 earlier. DOGE/USD most likely needs to decline again and create another higher low before further appreciation can be explored.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL corrects below $250 after testing a higher high of $252

Solana price analysis is bearish today. SOL/USD rallied to $250 again. Selling pressure has returned over the past hours. The Solana price analysis is bearish right now since we expect the $250 mark to hold, bringing the market back down. As a result, we anticipate that SOL/USD will retrace and approach support at the $215 level to test previous resistance once again.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL/USD is likely to drop to $200 soon

Solana price analysis is bearish today. SOL/USD is currently trading at $246. Selling pressure has returned over the past hours. The bearishness of the Solana price analysis is reinforced today, as we anticipate the $250 mark to hold, bringing the market back down. As a result, we expect SOL/USD to decline and test the previous low at $231.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI/USD to break above the intraday highs of $26.7

Uniswap price analysis is bullish today. UNI/USD set a higher low at $24.5 over the weekend. Uniswap is presently trading at $26.2. Today, the Uniswap price is up, having recovered from a drop to $24.5 over the weekend. As a result, UNI/USD are anticipated to rise further before reaching another peak at $27.5.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Balancer (BAL) price prediction for November 2021

Balancer BAL/USD has skyrocketed since the beginning of the year and reached a record high above $75 on 04th May. Since then, the price has collapsed, daily trading volume has weakened, and the risk of further declines still persists. Automated portfolio manager. Balancer is an automated portfolio manager and trading...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple price analysis: XRP to retest $1.21 as support, will it hold?

Ripple price analysis is bearish today. Strong resistance is found at $1.28. Strong support for XRP is found at $1.21. The Ripple price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency is continuing the downside for the second day now. Ripple got rejected from further upside when the price reached $1.28, and the price started oscillating backward. As the XRP/USD price is stepping down, it may retest the $1.21, which is the closing price of 3rd November, as support to fall on.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB/USD is bullish for the next 24 hours

Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today. BNB/USD continued higher over the last 24 hours. BNB/USD is currently trading at $635. Binance Coin is in a fantastic situation today, with a powerful rise above $650 earlier today after a strong rally over the previous 24 hours. As a result, we expect BNB/USD to continue rising, reaching the $690 all-time high as the next significant objective.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin price analysis: LTC corrects after rallying high to $262, correction to continue?

Litecoin price analysis is bearish today. Support for LTC is present at $245. Resistance is found at $294. The Litecoin price analysis reveals the coin rejected further upside after reaching $262. Selling pressure from the market triggered as the LTC/USD pair was on the rise for three days, starting from 7th November at $196 and went up to $262 yesterday on 9th November, LTC even swang as high as $274 for some time, but the price was capped at $262 yesterday. During the past three days, the LTC showed tremendous performance and gained significant value dramatically, though the crypto was on an upward trend from 29th September, the price increments were not as dramatic as the recent rally. However, the last three days observed swing high and a good breakout after a long time.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Crypto.com Coin Price Analysis: CRO resumes bullish momentum, rejected at $0.45

Crypto.com price analysis is bearish for today. Selling pressure returned over the past hours. Crypto.com Coin price analysis is bearish today as the market was met with heavy selling pressure after a quick spike to $0.45. Therefore, we expect CRO/USD to reverse and retrace lower again later today. The cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Terra Price Analysis: LUNA market breaks higher and sets higher low at $52

Terra price analysis is bullish today. LUNA/USD set higher low at $52. The terra price analysis is bullish today because another higher low was established at $52 following a continuous decline yesterday. As a result, LUNA/USD is likely to make an attempt at breaking out above previous highs in the next 24 hours.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink Price Analysis: We expect LINK/USD to test $35 today

Chainlink price analysis is bearish today. LINK/USD is currently trading at $33. LINK/USD could then rally all the way up to $45. The current Chainlink price analysis is bearish, as the market slowed down after overcoming the $32 resistance. As a result, we anticipate LINK/USD to reverse and establish another higher low.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA establishes a higher low and, over time, looks to return above $2

Cardano price analysis is bullish today. ADA/USD established a higher low around $1.95 yesterday. Closest resistance at $2.10. The price of Cardano is trading higher this morning, as we anticipate more upside following a higher low established yesterday. As a result, ADA/USD will most likely continue to rise and surpass the $2 mark in the near future.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB reaches $649 and corrects lower to $630?

Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today. BNB/USD continued higher over the last 24 hours. The support was found at $620. Binance Coin is in an excellent position today, with a sharp break above $650 earlier today after a strong rally over the previous 24 hours. As a result, we anticipate BNB/USD to continue rising, with the $690 all-time high as the next significant goal.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy