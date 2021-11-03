CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Display on Luinny is placed on the well-known taste about the listeners

About a month that the radio space is airing the Present on Luinny, which is broadcast on Monday through Friday by MixX 104. 5 FM from 7 to 9 in the morning, has positioned itself in the...

Sentinel

Bachata adds a new singer: Yarony Montero

The bachatero Yarony Montero, a member of the El Chaval de la Bachata musical band, promotes the song “Your forgetfulness.”. The bachatero Yarony Montero, member of the musical band El Chaval de la Bachata, presents his credentials in the world of music with the single Tu forgetful. Despite the fact...
Sentinel

“This Squid Game” will have a second season

It’s official, the Netflix TV series “Squid Video game” will return for a second season, even though most TV shows in South Korea last only one season. But because of it’s global success of the program, its creator with movie director said: “I almost feel that zero leaves us another option”.
Sentinel

Judy Santos presents Zero I can

This feeling and the elegance of Judy Santos’ voice can be heard in her new single Zero I can, which features a movie musical technology filmed in New York City. Zero I can is about what it would be like to lose a great love, about zero having him master of science either in this physical or spiritual plane, with about what it has been like to be able to hug him with having him a new time. This song produced by Jos Luis Prez with Santos, with written by Judy herself, arises from the master of science deep in her heart, with leaves feeling a pain that causes death, transporting her lyrics to a private experience about it in, indicates a press release.
New Country 99.1

Elvie Shane’s ‘Backslider’ Album Is a True Family Project — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]

Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network. ​​​​​​​​​​​. A name...
HipHopDX.com

T-Pain Takes Walk Of Shame After His Rolls-Royce Ghost Has Its Soul Taken

T-Pain is using a major hit to his luxury car collection as both a public service announcement and a teachable moment in financial management for his Instagram followers. In a video he posted on IG Wednesday (November 10), T-Pain appears to be involved in a conversation with the tow truck driver tasked with repossessing his custom convertible Rolls Royce Ghost.
Taylor Daily Press

Well-known musicians play alongside local talent at Vivid Sessions at P60

Amstelveen Isaac Bullock will be holding his live sessions for the first time on Wednesday, November 3 at Poppodium P60 in Amstelveen. Through the jam session, he wants to provide a platform where emerging local talents and well-known musicians can play and learn from each other. “The prestige of the musicians plays no role in this. It is about making music together.” The public is also welcome. Those who wish to participate are advised to register in advance to ensure they have a place on the stage.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Taste This: ‘Add a Place at Your Table’ by Toni Caporello

Born in Italy, now Bend resident Toni Caporello has always had a passion for food. Especially nutritious food, inspiring her new cookbook Add a Place at Your Table. On this episode of Taste This, sponsored by Newport Avenue Market, Meghan Glova joins Caporello in her home to see how some of these recipes are made.
northernvirginiamag.com

The 5 Best Places In NoVA To Order A Tasting Menu

On your way past the small city of outdoor cabanas, you encounter a staffer picking blueberries from the bush out front. He offers you one. It tastes like a distillation of every fresh, sun-warmed berry you’ve ever had. Welcome to Field & Main. Many restaurants claim to be farm-to-table. Here,...
Sentinel

Sarodj on stage at Miss RD Universe

Sarodj Bertn appeared at the Miss Dominican Republic Universe pageant, held on Sunday night. The Haitian artist used her most recent single, Mawozo, for a high-karat performance, in which she was accompanied by a corps of dancers. Mawozo, which It is in Spanish and in Haitian Creole, it means pariguayo...
Sentinel

A season 4 about Stranger Factors ripping out the six-month timeskip scam

Although a first teaser about a season 4 about Stranger Stuff sony ericsson released on February about 2020, a production I learned stalled due to a COVID pandemic – 19, which finally delayed a release date. Now Netflix has released the new trailer that reveals that the delivery will start that includes the timeskip.
Telegraph

Well-known performers return for Food For Christmas

ALTON — Award-winning country songwriter and singer Bryan White will headline a concert Friday, Nov. 19, at Best Western Premier at 7:30 p.m., featuring Donnie Lee Clark, of Pure Prairie League and country music artist Wade Hayes. Like last year, White and Clark are playing to benefit Riverbend Family Ministries’...
