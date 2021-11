"He came, he saw, and he left," is a phrase that could pretty much sum up Jay-Z's experience on Instagram. It was 24 hours ago when the internet imploded after Hov finally added his name to the growing list of celebrities launching Instagram accounts. Jay-Z is one of a handful of mega-famous and-or wealthy figures who avoid social media at all costs. In a time when it seems as if famous figures are showing all sides of their luxury lifestyles to flex on their peers and the poor, Jay keeps his business offline.

