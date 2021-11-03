CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tis' the Season for Holiday Drinks

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood and Travel Writer, Brian Freedman shares...

www.suncommercial.com

myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
Thrillist

Drink This Cocktail to Celebrate Scorpio Season

Welcome to the first in a monthly column where tarot priestess Melinda Lee Holm and chef Courtney McBroom, co-authors of Divine Your Dinner, share advice for what you should be drinking this month, according to astrology and the stars. Our book is out, it’s Halloween week, and Mars is headed...
NBC San Diego

‘Tis the Season for Fall Mimosas! Try This 3-ingredient Recipe

It's the time of year when we embrace pumpkin spice and everything nice, but let’s not forget about the other flavors of fall. NBCLX prepared some quick recipes with ingredients you'll have around the house to carry you from spooky szn to turkey day!. Caramel Apple-Cider Mimosa. These caramel apple...
Register Citizen

Starbucks and Dunkin' announce new holiday drinks

Coffee chains Dunkin' and Starbucks have released their seasonal menus for the holiday season. Dunkin's menu launched Nov. 3 and Starbucks' is available starting Nov. 4. Starbucks is bringing back the peppermint mocha for the 19th year in a row and introducing a new latte that includes blonde espresso roast coffee, sugar cookie syrup and almond milk are topped with red and green sprinkles, according to a press release.
VISTA.Today

‘Tis the Season for Wawa’s Limited-Edition Stouts

Wawa and 2SP Brewing Company in Aston are continuing a tradition of releasing three limited-edition stouts for the holiday season, according to a report from WooderIce.com. The two entities tied in the release with the presentation of a $10,000 check to Philabundance. “It’s always great to partner with our friends...
fox4news.com

Starbucks holiday drinks, cups return Thursday

SEATTLE - Get ready, holiday drinks will be hitting Starbucks menus starting Thursday. The Seattle-based coffee company announced this week seasonal red cups and fan-favorite beverages will be back, including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Irish Cream Cold Brew. A new drink is also being added to the lineup – an Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte.
Popculture

Starbucks Removes Fan-Favorite Holiday Drink

Starbucks is stealing the joy of the holiday season for some coffee lovers. As the beloved coffee chain welcomes back its line of holiday drinks this week, it isn't spreading the joy to some customers ready to take a sip of their favorite beverage. The 2021 Starbucks holiday menu lineup is notably missing one fan-favorite drink: the Eggnog Latte.
theaggie.org

‘Tis the season for cozy activities

Growing up, rainy days often meant one of two things — my mom bringing home soup or my dad bringing home samosas. With rainy days in somewhat short supply of late, I’ll accept a cloudy day instead of a storm as a reason to get a bowl of autumn squash soup (I haven’t found my go-to place for samosas in Davis just yet). Fall is my favorite season, and why wouldn’t it be? It’s the season of knit sweaters, corduroy pants, apple cider, pumpkin pie and falling leaves, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t feel gloomy at times. To cheer myself up, my snack of choice — to quote Adam Driver — is good soup.
lancasterbee.com

’Tis the season to be shopping local

As we approach the holidays, I encourage you to support our local merchants. The Village of Lancaster merchants are partnering to host a Sip N’ Shop from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 Be sure to also mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 19, for our Pink Friday, as well. This event will include local clothing and accessory […]
The Independent

Costa, Greggs, Starbucks: How much sugar is in your favourite coffee chain festive drink?

As the festive hot drink season gets underway, almost all the major coffee chains have released their offerings for 2021 – from the return of firm favourites, to Quality Street-inspired lattes to a Fudge Brownie Hot Chocolate.But it’s often difficult to keep track of and compare which ones are packing the largest amount of sugar. In 2019, Action on Sugar said the festive drink with the highest amount of sugar was Starbucks’ Signature Caramel Hot Chocolate with whipped cream, using Oat Milk in a venti size, which reportedly had over 23 teaspoons of sugar.But what about this year? Have any of...
thenewsprogress.com

Animal Tracks: Tis the Season

Halloween was pretty uneventful in our neighborhood. I didn’t see a single kid out trick or treating on our street but I understand there was a fairly good crowd up at the Main Street Pavilion on Saturday night. I do sort of miss covering Halloween. It’s one of those events...
SPY

‘Tis the Season To Drink Something Fun: The Best Christmas Beers To Buy in 2021

There are many different ways to mark the upcoming holidays; you can celebrate with decorations or themed parties, for example. But for beer enthusiasts, the best way to mark any holiday is with, well, beer. That’s because, for seemingly every holiday, there’s a companion beer. There are Halloween beers and St. Patrick’s Day beers. You can even sometimes find a Tax Day-themed beer. But the biggest variety comes from Christmas beer. A Christmas beer can be a lot of things, ranging from subtle malty and spiced ales to gingerbread beers that will make you hear jingle bells. What Christmas beers all...
FIRST For Women

Avoid Bland Scrambled Eggs With This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
hotelbusiness.com

‘Tis always the season to deliver on ‘The List’

As a hotel investor or operator, you know the impact of making Condé Nast Traveler’s coveted lists. The lists are combed by seasoned travelers curious about hotel recommendations and the perspectives of those whose opinions they respect. Jetsetters with style. Travel experts with refined taste. Cool people’s opinions about cool destinations.
WGN Radio

Best margarita gift set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which margarita gift set is best? A popular and beloved drink, the margarita is a versatile cocktail that’s easy to make at home. Its traditional form features three simple ingredients, but the signature margarita glass is what really makes the drink stand out. A margarita set […]
OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
Robb Report

12 Stellar Wines to Bring to Your Roaring ’20s Holiday Party

Whether it’s the 1920s or the 2020s, as party season commences, a timeless question remains: What bottle of wine should you bring your host? Plenty of practical considerations arise while mulling your pick. How much should you drop? Pitfalls lurk at both extremes—too little and you’re a cheapskate or not doing as well as everyone thinks; too much and you risk showboating. Try to target the range the host typically drinks and serves. And if you don’t know, scan their Instagram posts or chat them up about recent bottles you both enjoyed to glean some intel. Then there’s the moment...
