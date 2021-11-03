Bevill State receives $100,000 dual enrollment grant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students struggling to keep up during the pandemic will have new ways to learn in the classroom. The Education Foundation of Alachua County is receiving 66 thousand dollars through a matching grant from the state. The money will help fund new projects and programs in Alachua public schools including the ‘Catalyst through Change’ teacher grant program. The program gives 2 to 5 thousand dollars for proposals teachers submit to improve the quality of education.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO