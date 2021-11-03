Bevill State receives $100,000 dual enrollment grant

Minority students in the Bevill State Community College HVAC Fast Track program have a new opportunity for a financial boost, thanks to support from Alabama Power. The company made a contribution to support scholarships for minority candidates to the Fast Track program, an accelerated noncredit training initiative that teaches technical knowledge and skills to repair, install, service and maintain heating, air conditioning and refrigeration systems. The program includes instruction and hands-on training in diagnostic techniques, use of testing equipment, and the principles of mechanics, electricity and electronics related to HVAC systems repair.
