Penguins star Crosby, defenseman Dumoulin on COVID-19 list

In a perfect world, Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley would have honored his word, and Marc-Andre Fleury would be a Vegas Golden Knight. Instead, Fleury is in a rough situation with the Chicago Blackhawks, who are now teetering on a rebuild, and NHL trade rumors are increasingly linking Fleury to another move. Anaheim GM Bob Murray resigned amid an investigation and entered an alcohol abuse program. And the Pittsburgh Penguins COVID outbreak is easing as two defensemen returned, plus Tristan Jarry talked about the shootout struggles.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO