CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins star Crosby, defenseman Dumoulin on COVID-19 list

harrisondaily.com
 9 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins placed star center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday after both tested positive....

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
harrisondaily.com

Penguins star Crosby to make season debut against Devils

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby is back. The Pittsburgh Penguins star will make his season debut Saturday night when the Penguins host New Jersey. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
NHL
Yardbarker

Penguins star Sidney Crosby out Thursday vs. Flames

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby has gone from "a whole lot closer" to "real close," in the words of coach Mike Sullivan this week, to making his 2021-22 NHL season debut coming off successful wrist surgery underwent on Sept. 8. All that's known for sure at the moment is that...
NHL
ESPN

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby positive for COVID-19, has symptoms

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has tested positive for COVID-19, according to coach Mike Sullivan. Crosby is experiencing mild symptoms and is in the NHL COVID-19 protocol, Sullivan said. He missed practice on Wednesday because of the positive test. Crosby, 34, had just returned to the Penguins' lineup Saturday after...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Brian Dumoulin
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chad Ruhwedel's status as regular Penguins defenseman hits snag with covid protocol

Chad Ruhwedel’s resume certainly is limited. A Stanley Cup ring in 2017? OK, that’s pretty nice. After that, it drops off. Especially when you consider in his first nine years as an NHLer, he almost was strictly a reserve, asked to jump on the ice whenever another defenseman was injured or unavailable.
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ap#The Pittsburgh Penguins
cbslocal.com

Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin Positive For COVID-19, Miss Practice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins say both Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin have entered protocol after testing positive for COVID-19. Head coach Mike Sullivan says both players missed today’s practice. According to the team, Crosby is having mild symptoms while Dumoulin is asymptomatic right now.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Crosby Pulled from Penguins Roster After Positive COVID-19 Test

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced unfortunate news on Wednesday when they tweeted: “Not the news we were hoping for. Coach Sullivan confirms that Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin missed practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Both players are in the COVID protocol right now. Crosby has mild symptoms and Dumoulin is currently asymptomatic.”
NHL
ESPN

Pittsburgh Penguins add Marcus Pettersson, Chad Ruhwedel to COVID-19 protocol list after tests

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel entered the COVID-19 protocol Monday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Coach Mike Sullivan confirmed the positive tests, and said Pettersson is symptomatic while Ruhwedel is so far asymptomatic. Pettersson and Ruhwedel are the fifth and sixth members...
NHL
fox8tv.com

Two Penguins Out with COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed star center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the COVID-19 protocol after both tested positive. Coach Mike Sullivan says Crosby is dealing with mild symptoms while Dumoulin remains asymptomatic. They are the seventh and eighth members of the Penguins to test positive for COVID-19...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins' Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin, Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson, Isaak Phillips land in COVID protocol

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks added several players to the COVID protocol. For Pittsburgh, it’s a worst-case scenario, as Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin entered the protocol. Both are confirmed positives, and while Dumoulin is asymptomatic, Crosby is experiencing mild symptoms. That means the captain is out for at least 10 days.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: More Fleury Trade Speculation; Penguins Blue Line Returns

In a perfect world, Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley would have honored his word, and Marc-Andre Fleury would be a Vegas Golden Knight. Instead, Fleury is in a rough situation with the Chicago Blackhawks, who are now teetering on a rebuild, and NHL trade rumors are increasingly linking Fleury to another move. Anaheim GM Bob Murray resigned amid an investigation and entered an alcohol abuse program. And the Pittsburgh Penguins COVID outbreak is easing as two defensemen returned, plus Tristan Jarry talked about the shootout struggles.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy