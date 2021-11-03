A Few Surprises in an Off-Year Election

(CBS4) – Boulder voters are tackling a number of issues related to housing costs and how CU Boulder should be allowed to expand as well as a classic Boulder question about banning fur. Question 300 would allow one unrelated adult per legal bedroom in a home plus one additional unrelated adult. Say a home had five bedrooms, if approved the measure would allow six unrelated adults to live in that home. Currently city code allow three or four unrelated adults depending on where the house is located. Supporters say it would legalize what’s already happening as many in Boulder are trying to...

BOULDER, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO