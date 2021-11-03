A Few Surprises in an Off-Year Election

Two yard signs for Franklin County Municipal Court judgeships sit dormant 10 days before an election decides who sits on the bench. Credit: Tom Hanks | Lantern Reporter. With just days until the Nov. 2 election, it may feel like the 2020 election cycle just ended.
A higher-than-average voter turnout is expected in Tuesday’s municipal elections in Johnson County. That’s judging by advance voting numbers so far along with requests for mail-in ballots, county Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said Thursday. Sherman told Johnson County commissioners this year’s turnout may be near or slightly above 20% –...
Greene County’s 2021 municipal election will feature few local races, with several incumbents running unopposed. Voters who will cast ballots Tuesday at the county’s 42 precincts will see countywide races for judge of the court of common pleas, sheriff and coroner. Each precinct will feature races for tax collector, constable,...
Heading into election day, Republicans had a turnout lead over Democrats, with about 37% of registered Republicans either returning their ballot by mail or in person by 5 p.m. on election day, and only 31% of Democrats doing the same. The outsized Republican turnout was even enough to overcome the...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Off-year elections do not typically see the same voter turnout as presidential election years do. Onondaga County, for example, had 36.73% of voters turn out for the 2019 General Election. More than half that number showed up for the 2020 General Election. The general election in 2012 had nearly 74% of voters show up and then down to 27% the year after.
As the Greeley election approaches, many believe that there is a pattern of poor representation among council members. This year’s election is revolving around key figures such as the mayor, council member at large, council member Ward II and council member Ward III. University of Northern Colorado students have discussed...
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Between October 5 and November 1, 377,399 voters cast their absentee ballot or voted early in Ohio, an 18 percent increase over the last comparable year which was 2019. Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the uptick is because of interest in mayoral and school board...
I voted early on the first day Cambridge opened the polls at the three satellite locations across the city. Cambridge is one of 61 cities and towns holding biennial elections for City Council and School Committee members. That also includes elections to fill vacancies left by resignations in the state legislature.
DENVER — November 2, 2021 was Election Day, and more than a million Coloradans returned a ballot after voting on statewide initiatives like raising sales taxes on marijuana and decreasing property taxes, as well as local ballot initiatives across the state. All three statewide ballot initiatives failed, and low turnout...
Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows. Should local governments work with nonprofits and agencies in the area to purchase a hotel or other workforce housing? (236 votes) • Yes, they should be doing that and more — 36% • No, leave that to the private...
More than 100,000 Travis County voters cast a ballot during the two-week early voting window ahead of Election Day, Nov. 2. A total of 100,632 voters participated before early voting wrapped up Oct. 29, setting a new high for the county in an off-year November election, according to data from the Travis County Clerk's office. That total makes up 11.84% of the 849,679 registered county voters.
From New York City to northern Kansas, The 74 has been tracking a handful of noteworthy candidates and storylines through this off-year election cycle — some key votes with ramifications for America’s largest school districts and others sure to become national bellwethers for how education will be used in state and federal campaigns during the […]
(CBS4) – Boulder voters are tackling a number of issues related to housing costs and how CU Boulder should be allowed to expand as well as a classic Boulder question about banning fur.
Question 300 would allow one unrelated adult per legal bedroom in a home plus one additional unrelated adult. Say a home had five bedrooms, if approved the measure would allow six unrelated adults to live in that home. Currently city code allow three or four unrelated adults depending on where the house is located.
Supporters say it would legalize what’s already happening as many in Boulder are trying to...
ATLANTA (AP) — After a year of dealing with false claims and death threats, election officials appeared on track Tuesday to deliver a relatively smooth Election Day. There were few reports of voting or equipment problems, other than the sporadic power outage or polling place opening late which is not unusual for Election Day. It […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2021 general election in Ohio may not have the same level of excitement as the 2020 presidential election, but the end results are just as important. Ohio voter turnout for 2020 was just 74%. The 2018 mid-term was 55%, and the 2017 general election had just 30% turnout.
Democrats returned to Capitol Hill Wednesday with a new sense of urgency to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill and focus on President Joe Biden's social spending agenda after Republicans received strong support in the off-year election. Lawmakers argued they need to prove they can deliver for their constituents amid fear the election results Tuesday foreshadows real trouble for Democrats seeking to maintain their majority in next year's midterms.
Republicans are feeling positive about their chances in 2022 after their big win in Virginia. Democrats have more to be nervous about in races across the nation. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to break it all down.
SCRANTON, Pa. — Since there aren't any big federal races, presidential or congressional, this is considered an off-year election. But the diehard voters we talked to don't see it that way. A trip to the polls on the first Tuesday in November is just a way of life for many...
MIAMI – Voters across South Florida are heading to the polls Tuesday in an off-year election that will decide key races in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Among them is the race for the District 20 U.S. congressional seat once held by longtime Democratic Congressman Alcee Hastings, who died earlier this year.
