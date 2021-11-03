CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Browns host 9 U.S. Air Force Service Members through HONOR ROW

By ClevelandBrowns.com
clevelandbrowns.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 31, the Browns were proud to host 9 service members from the United States Air Force through our HONOR...

www.clevelandbrowns.com

americanmilitarynews.com

AAFES to honor 4 Vietnam vets at Army/Air Force football game this weekend

Four U.S. Vietnam War veterans are set to be honored at the Army vs Air Force football game this weekend at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Army and Air Force Exchange Service told American Military News via email on Thursday that during the game this Saturday, retired Army Maj. Gen. Pete Aylward and Army and Air Force Exchange Director and CEO Tom Shull will present the four Vietnam War veterans with veteran lapel pins commemorating their service.
ARLINGTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Angelo State University & Goodfellow Air Force Base to host Doolittle Speaker Series Presentation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University will host a presentation of “Life as a USAF Intelligence Officer” by Col. Richard Vasquez, the U.S. Air Force intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance career field manager at the Pentagon,  as part of Angelo State’s Doolittle Speaker Series on Thursday, October 28th, in the Cavness Science Building, located at […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KTEN.com

Denison native, 26-year Air Force vet honored

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Col. Carl Bilderback was honored Friday as the newest Texoma Hero, and members of his church and personnel from the Perrin Air Force Base Historical Museum were on hand to show their support and pride. "I don't feel worthy of it, because I have my own...
DENISON, TX
idahocountyfreepress.com

U.S. Air Force promotes Rep. Priscilla Giddings to Lt. Colonel

BOISE – State Representative Priscilla Giddings (R-Dist.7), White Bird resident and veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, has been promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force Reserves. Currently, Lt. Colonel Giddings is attached to the U.S. Air Force Academy, serving as the 368th Outreach Squadron Lead,...
WHITE BIRD, ID
The Township Journal

Honor your service member in the paper this Veteran’s Day

This Veteran’s Day, our newspaper is shining a spotlight on our local service members, past and present, with a special edition featuring photos of our local military members and personal messages from their loved ones. Commemorate your service member’s bravery and dedication to our country by sending in your photos...
FESTIVAL
insider.com

What new Air Force recruits go through in boot camp

We got an inside look at the United States Air Force’s 7.5-week basic military training, or BMT, program. Insider spent five days at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, observing different squadrons at various stages of training. Trainees are instructed in marksmanship, drill, and battlefield first aid. The program culminates in week six with an event known as BEAST (Basic Expeditionary Airman Skills Training). During BEAST week, trainees live in a simulated combat environment and are tested in various field training exercises and scenarios. We talked to trainees and members of Air Force leadership about the lessons taught in Air Force BMT, along with the humorous nickname bestowed on the Air Force by members of other branches: “Chair Force.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wrnjradio.com

Centenary University names Air Force educational program for enlisted medal of honor recipient

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) — In 1968, the United States military launched a covert operation high atop a mountain in Laos, near the border of North Vietnam. One of the first to volunteer was Chief Master Sergeant Richard L. Etchberger, a highly skilled Air Force radar expert. When the site came under fire, CMSgt Etchberger bravely saved the lives of three Americans before being killed.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
vanceairscoop.com

Leaders ask residents to honor veterans, service members with yellow ribbon-tying

Enid’s Operation Yellow Ribbon shone a sunny light on the community Monday evening as the city’s weeklong plans to honor its veterans got into full swing. Those in attendance were asked — nay, challenged — to show their support for America’s combat veterans, service members and first responders by tying yellow strands of ribbon throughout town — on cars, utility poles, trees, fences, storefronts and the like.
ENID, OK
Frederick News-Post

U.S. Air Force Concert Band

The official symphonic wind ensemble of the USAF. Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., it features 53 active duty Airmen musicians. The Concert Band performs across the United States via biannual tours, engages the local community in our nation’s capital through numerous concert series, and reaches millions globally through live radio, television and internet broadcasts. Free, but tickets are required.
MILITARY
Times Herald-Record

Army beats Air Force for second year in a row with two big overtime plays

Army needed to make just one more defensive stop to preserve an overtime win over Air Force and retain the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. Trailing 21-14, Air Force was facing fourth down at the Army 6 yard line on its first-overtime possession. Army cornerback Jabari Moore said he liked the play call that was sent in from defensive coordinator Nate Woody. He was assigned single-man coverage on Dane Kinamon, who lined up on the right side of the formation. The receiver took a short route into the end zone and veered to his right as quarterback Haaziq Daniels was flushed from the pocket by Andre Carter. Moore was practically draped on Kinamon, all throughout the cut, and when the pass was delivered on target Moore extended his left hand and knocked the ball away.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
capenews.net

Veterans Spotlight — Mike Cunningham/US Army

Mike Cunningham served his country in the US Army from December 13, 1967, to December 4, 1970, achieving the rank of specialist fourth class. He was sent to Fort Dix, New Jersey, for basic training then assigned to Fort Gordon, Georgia, for infantry training. In June 1968 he arrived in Vietnam, where he served until March 1969.
MILITARY

