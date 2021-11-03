Browns host 9 U.S. Air Force Service Members through HONOR ROW

Army needed to make just one more defensive stop to preserve an overtime win over Air Force and retain the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. Trailing 21-14, Air Force was facing fourth down at the Army 6 yard line on its first-overtime possession. Army cornerback Jabari Moore said he liked the play call that was sent in from defensive coordinator Nate Woody. He was assigned single-man coverage on Dane Kinamon, who lined up on the right side of the formation. The receiver took a short route into the end zone and veered to his right as quarterback Haaziq Daniels was flushed from the pocket by Andre Carter. Moore was practically draped on Kinamon, all throughout the cut, and when the pass was delivered on target Moore extended his left hand and knocked the ball away.

