CLEMSON, S.C. — Five members of Clemson’s men’s soccer team were recognized as All-ACC performers en route to the team’s third consecutive Atlantic Division title, the conference announced on Wednesday morning. Oskar Ågren was the lone Tiger named to the first team, while George Marks, Hamady Diop and Ousmane Sylla found themselves on the second team. Quinn McNeill, who has scored in each of the team’s last three games, was placed on the third team. Clemson’s five honorees is second-most for any team in the ACC.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO