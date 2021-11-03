CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Fish tracking data has more to offer, new research says

University of Florida
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, researchers have used tracking devices to monitor fish movements and growth in this area of study is exponential, researchers say. But this growing data base has not yet been effectively integrated into conservation decisions, understanding ecosystems or monitoring fish health, among other purposes. That’s a missed opportunity a recent...

blogs.ifas.ufl.edu

wustl.edu

New program offers undergraduate research experiences in rock deformation

With support from the National Science Foundation, Philip Skemer and collaborators will lead a Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU) program. The opportunity is the first REU in Arts & Sciences in 10 years. Philip Skemer, professor of Earth and planetary sciences, and his collaborators recently won a $455,396 grant from...
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

$291K donation to fund research on elk tracking in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is donating nearly $300,000 to wildlife conservation projects in New Mexico, one of which will be to track how the elk population is affected by wolves. Researchers have placed 400 GPS collars on cow elk and plan to capture and tag 200 calves mostly in Catron County. […]
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

What Happens if 4 Electrons Join Up? A Brand New State of Matter Says a Recent Study

Almost 20 years after researchers first predicted electron quadruplets, evidence of their existence has been shown to occur in experimental setups, representing a brand new state of matter that opens up a whole new field of possibilities in physics. Technically what we're talking about here is fermionic quadrupling, referring to the type of particles involved and how they're interacting with each other. Now that scientists have found it, they can get to work on figuring out how to use it. If you think about superconductivity, where electrical resistance is zero, you need pairs of electrons – known as Cooper pairs – to form and...
PHYSICS
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a Single Protein Can Switch Some Ants From a Worker Into a Queen

A slight tweak in the activation of a single protein could determine whether some ants become lowly workers or reproductive queens, according to a new study. While most ant species are born into a particular caste in their colony, with little to no ability to climb the social ladder, Jerdon's jumping ant (Harpegnathos saltator) is somewhat different. When a queen of this species dies, workers in the colony duel over who gets to take her place. The ants that are ultimately victorious become what is known as 'gamergates'. Putting aside their foraging work, these individuals instead order other ants around and spend...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Aggregation#Research Papers#The Uf Ifas
natureworldnews.com

Despite Fears of Mercury Contamination, Research Says Eating Fish is Still Safe

According to a recent study, the benefits of eating traditional foods outweigh the hazards of mercury exposure. The study was part of a greater biomonitoring initiative aimed at addressing community concerns about environmental toxins in traditional meals like fish. Researchers also discovered that mercury exposure in people may be low,...
FOOD SAFETY
scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: German Scientists Harness the Power of Photosynthesis for New Way To “Breathe”

Photosynthesizing algae injected into the blood vessels of tadpoles supply oxygen to their brains. Leading a double life in water and on land, frogs have many breathing techniques – through the gills, lungs, and skin – over the course of their lifetime. Now German scientists have developed another method that allows tadpoles to “breathe” by introducing algae into their bloodstream to supply oxygen. The method developed, presented October 13 in the journal iScience, provided enough oxygen to effectively rescue neurons in the brains of oxygen-deprived tadpoles.
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

White sharks can easily mistake swimmers or surfers for seals. Our research aims to reduce the risk

The presumed death of 57-year-old Paul Millachip in an apparently fatal shark bite incident near Perth on November 6 is a traumatising reminder that while shark bites are rare, they can have tragic consequences. Despite the understandably huge media attention these incidents generate, there has been little scientific insight into how and why they happen. Sharks in general, and white sharks in particular, have long been described as “mindless killers” and “man-eaters”. But our recent research confirms that some bites on humans may be the result of mistaken identity, whereby the sharks mistake humans for their natural prey based on visual similarities....
WILDLIFE
ScienceBlog.com

Low-gravity simulator design offers new avenues for space research

As humanity continues its exploration of the universe, the low-gravity environment of space presents unusual challenges for scientists and engineers. Researchers at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering and the Florida State University-headquartered National High Magnetic Field Laboratory have developed a new tool to help meet that challenge — a novel design for a low-gravity simulator that promises to break new ground for future space research.
MLS
bicycling.com

Athletes Tend to Drink More Alcohol Than Their Peers, New Research Finds

More often than not, after emerging from the woods into the parking lot of your local mountain bike trail system, you can count on being greeted by a group of fellow riders with their hatches down and beers in hand. Cyclocross race drinking is certainly well promoted, plus, in the Tour de France’s early days, it wasn’t unusual for riders to spike their bidons with a shot of brandy. And, there are even bikepacking routes where the craft breweries are heralded as much as the hero dirt.
SPORTS
Sand Hills Express

New blood test can spot more than 50 types of cancer, researchers say

The sooner most cancers are discovered, the better the odds they can be successfully treated. Mayo Clinic participated in research on a test that can detect more than 50 cancers, CBS Minnesota reports. “My dad, he was a healthy guy. He didn’t have any known risk factors for cancer,” Dr....
CANCER
martechseries.com

Leading NFT Data Provider NFTGO Launches its New Major Feature-Whales Tracking

Recently, leading NFT aggregator platform NFTGO(nftgo.io) has launched one of the most important features for NFT market – Whale Tracking. People who are new to NFT’d probably be confused when hearing the term “whales”. What are whales? Why is everyone talking about them? Simply put, whales are the experts. They are an important category of professional players in the market. They have a strong NFT asset base and a prominent presence on the market’s top charts. They have both passion and expertise in NFT, which enables them to identify potential projects and inject huge capital at an early stage. Their investments can easily drive up the project’s market value, thus creating a natural marketing tool for the project.
PETS
University of Florida

Growing and Learning Through Research

UF/IFAS College of Agricultural and Life Sciences student Ethan Church is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in forest resources and conservation from the UF/IFAS School of Forest, Fisheries, and Geomatics Sciences and a minor in soil and water sciences. When he’s not in the classroom, Ethan works as an undergraduate research assistant for the UF/IFAS Center for Aquatic and Invasive Plants (CAIP) under the guidance of Professor Stephen Enloe.
EDUCATION
erau.edu

How Has the Pandemic Impacted Pilot Skill? New Research Finds ‘Rust’

When it comes to flying airplanes, the “use it or lose it” rule applies to keeping pilot skills sharp. There has been no greater time in recent history, however, when pilots lacked a chance to “use it” than during the Covid-19 pandemic, when airlines halted or greatly reduced their services. This stretch of time, according to an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University researcher, had an alarming impact on pilot proficiency.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
University of Florida

Underbite regained: Species feared extinct is the only frog with true teeth on its lower jaw

In a new study, biologists laid to rest a century-old debate by confirming that a single species of frog, out of the more than 7,000 living today, has true teeth on its lower jaw. The culprit, a large marsupial frog named Gastrotheca guentheri, has puzzled scientists since its discovery in 1882 for possessing what appeared to be a complete set of jagged, daggerlike teeth on the top and bottom of its mouth.
WILDLIFE
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH

